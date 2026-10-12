Equity funds inflow surges over 30 pc in September, industry AUM at Rs 82.64 lakh crore: AMFI

Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) India's mutual fund industry witnessed equity net inflow of Rs 38,306.55 crore in September, up 30.61 per cent month-on-month with total assets under management at Rs 82.64 lakh crore, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) on Monday.

The AMFI’s data also showed that open-ended equity schemes mobilised Rs 74,831.96 crore during the month against redemption of Rs 36,525.41 crore.

Moreover, net assets under management for equity schemes stood at 37.54 lakh crore, while average AUM for the month stood at Rs 38,50,660.61 crore.

Category-wise, small cap funds led inflow at Rs 9,038.57 crore from 3.03 crore folios. However, the category mobilised Rs 13,025.13 crore against redemption of Rs 3,986.56 crore.

Meanwhile, mid cap funds saw inflow of Rs 7,834.84 crore, flexi cap funds Rs 6,701.8 crore, large & mid cap funds Rs 4,271.22 crore and multi cap funds Rs 3,859.55 crore.

Thematic funds attracted Rs 1,800.07 crore, sectoral funds Rs 1,840.02 crore, focused funds Rs 1,390.84 crore, value funds Rs 1,290.89 crore and large cap funds Rs 859.47 crore.

On the downside, contra funds saw an outflow of Rs 97.88 crore and ELSS tax saver funds saw an outflow of Rs 662.14 crore.

In addition, the overall mutual fund industry saw a net outflow of Rs 1,33,375.57 crore in September, dragged down by debt schemes' outflow of Rs 1,83,155.76 crore.

Apart from that, Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) saw a net inflow of Rs 15,501.40 crore in September. Equity ETFs led with an inflow of Rs 9,959.96 crore, followed by gold ETFs at Rs 4,450.61 crore and silver ETFs at Rs 1,974.32 crore.

In August, equity funds recorded a net inflow of Rs 29,328.62 crore, an increase of about 19 per cent from the previous month. Total AUM of the industry was at Rs 87.08 lakh crore, an increase of more than 1 per cent from the previous month.

--IANS

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