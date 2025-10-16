October 16, 2025 4:28 PM हिंदी

England reveal playing XI for first T20I against New Zealand

New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) England have revealed their starting XI for the opening T20I against New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch this Saturday, with Harry Brook, who took over as England’s white-ball captain earlier this year, leading the side.

Phil Salt and Jos Buttler are expected to open the innings for the squad. Promising youngster Jacob Bethell, who has impressed in the domestic circuit and with the England Lions, has secured a place in the middle order. Tom Banton also makes a return to the T20I setup, joining Sam Curran and Jordan Cox to strengthen the middle order.

Brydon Carse and Luke Wood are set to spearhead the fast-bowling attack, while the presence of Liam Dawson and Adil Rashid provides England with two skilled spinners to take advantage of any turn available at Hagley Oval.On Monday, New Zealand named its squad for the upcoming home T20I series against England, with skipper Mitchell Santner and all-rounder Rachin Ravindra returning to the lineup.

Jimmy Neesham, who impressed against Australia when he was called in as a late replacement for Ravindra, has been selected as the seam-bowling all-rounder, alongside the same pace-bowling group of Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, and Kyle Jamieson.

Michael Bracewell joins Santner in the spin department, with Ish Sodhi missing out from the previous squad. Wicket-keeper Tim Seifert will take the gloves and joins the same batting unit that faced Australia.

England’s playing XI for the 1st T20I: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook (c), Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Jordan Cox, Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood.

New Zealand's squad: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Tim Seifert.

