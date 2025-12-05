Encouraging growth: Wildlife experts praise Cheetah reintroduction program

New Delhi, Dec 4 (IANS) On the occasion of International Cheetah Day, a host of wildlife experts praised the Cheetah reintroduction program in the country, initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi three years ago and praised the government’s efforts towards building a flourishing future for the endangered species and enriching the country’s wildlife.

They said that the initiative to reintroduce African cheetahs into Indian jungles has yielded promising results and given a new direction to wildlife conservation in the country.

Wildlife Expert and doctor Sunil Bawiskar told IANS, "Currently, a breeding centre has been established, and in my view, it has done quite good work in the initial phase. In the future, if breeding is to be expanded, the program can progress by adjusting the bloodlines or modifying the centre’s approach. This initial work is showing positive results."

"In the 1980s, cheetahs disappeared from India. The Prime Minister undertook a commendable initiative to reintroduce them. The cheetahs that have been introduced, according to India’s biodiversity, are increasing in number. Historically, cheetahs thrived here in grasslands and suitable habitats, but their growth in numbers has been encouraging," he added.

Other experts said that Kuno National Park is emerging as one of the world's leading conservation models. They noted that strengthening monitoring, management, and conservation infrastructure over the past two years has yielded encouraging results.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked International Cheetah Day by drawing attention to India's progress in cheetah conservation and the broader national efforts to restore its ecological heritage, while acknowledging the role of local communities, particularly the Cheetah Mitras, in driving this mission forward.

“The birth of five cubs to a female cheetah born in India is solid proof that cheetahs have completely adapted to our environment,” the Prime Minister noted, marking a significant achievement in the program’s journey.

He also extended best wishes to wildlife enthusiasts and conservationists dedicated to safeguarding the cheetah, describing the project as a vital stride toward ecological restoration.

--IANS

mr/dan