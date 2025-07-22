Emiway Bantai says his new EP gave him space to work with Bollywood classics

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) Rapper Emiway Bantai, who recently released his track ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankien’ from his album ‘Bajis’, has shared that his album gave him the scope to explore the classic tracks from Bollywood.

He also said that his latest creation features a tribute to the slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, and it is something that he will cherish forever.

‘Bajis’ is a five-track project, and features earlier hits including ‘Badshah’, ‘Josh’, ‘Tribute to Sidhu Moosewala’, and ‘Paisa Paisa’, and is a showcase of Emiway’s evolution as an artiste and storyteller.

Talking about the album, the rapper said, “I’m thrilled that the final drop from the Bajis EP, Kaali Kaali Aankhein, is already doing so well across platforms. It’s been an absolute pleasure working on this entire project. Bollywood has a huge influence on all of us, and creating music with samples from some of these iconic songs has been an incredible experience”.

He further mentioned, “This EP gave me the opportunity to work with classics that featured Shah Rukh Khan — someone I deeply respect and look up to. And of course, creating Tribute to Sidhu Moosewala was a process I’ll cherish forever. The love and support from the fans has been amazing, and I hope to keep making music for them — and for anyone who resonates with my sound. Grateful to everyone who supported the Bajis EP along the way, including the team at Believe Artist Services”.

The closing track stands out for its haunting melody and introspective lyrics, rounding off an album that blends hip-hop with cultural and emotional depth. In celebration of the album, a 90-foot mural of Emiway was unveiled in Sion, Mumbai. Created in collaboration with Believe Artist Services, the mural marks a milestone in India’s hip-hop movement.

‘Bajis’ is available to stream on all major platforms, with the video for ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankien’ live on YouTube.

