July 22, 2025 6:50 PM हिंदी

Emiway Bantai says his new EP gave him space to work with Bollywood classics

Emiway Bantai says his new EP gave him space to work with Bollywood classics

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) Rapper Emiway Bantai, who recently released his track ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankien’ from his album ‘Bajis’, has shared that his album gave him the scope to explore the classic tracks from Bollywood.

He also said that his latest creation features a tribute to the slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, and it is something that he will cherish forever.

‘Bajis’ is a five-track project, and features earlier hits including ‘Badshah’, ‘Josh’, ‘Tribute to Sidhu Moosewala’, and ‘Paisa Paisa’, and is a showcase of Emiway’s evolution as an artiste and storyteller.

Talking about the album, the rapper said, “I’m thrilled that the final drop from the Bajis EP, Kaali Kaali Aankhein, is already doing so well across platforms. It’s been an absolute pleasure working on this entire project. Bollywood has a huge influence on all of us, and creating music with samples from some of these iconic songs has been an incredible experience”.

He further mentioned, “This EP gave me the opportunity to work with classics that featured Shah Rukh Khan — someone I deeply respect and look up to. And of course, creating Tribute to Sidhu Moosewala was a process I’ll cherish forever. The love and support from the fans has been amazing, and I hope to keep making music for them — and for anyone who resonates with my sound. Grateful to everyone who supported the Bajis EP along the way, including the team at Believe Artist Services”.

The closing track stands out for its haunting melody and introspective lyrics, rounding off an album that blends hip-hop with cultural and emotional depth. In celebration of the album, a 90-foot mural of Emiway was unveiled in Sion, Mumbai. Created in collaboration with Believe Artist Services, the mural marks a milestone in India’s hip-hop movement.

‘Bajis’ is available to stream on all major platforms, with the video for ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankien’ live on YouTube.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Rs 33,081 cr approved to states from FY22 to FY26 to boost health infra: Govt

Rs 33,081 cr approved to states from FY22 to FY26 to boost health infra: Govt

Air India Hong Kong flight’s power unit catches fire after landing at Delhi airport

Air India Hong Kong flight’s power unit catches fire after landing at Delhi airport

Ex-Liverpool, Wrexham defender Joey Jones passes away aged 70

Ex-Liverpool, Wrexham defender Joey Jones passes away aged 70

Rajasthan: Kithana locals recall Jagdeep Dhankhar’s lasting legacy

Rajasthan: Kithana locals recall Jagdeep Dhankhar’s lasting legacy

Over Rs 28,996 crore loans given to SC, ST and women under Stand-up India scheme: FM Sitharaman

Over Rs 28,996 crore loans given to SC, ST and women under Stand-up India scheme: FM Sitharaman

‘Govt is beggar, not farmers’: Maha Agriculture Minister sparks another row

‘Govt is beggar, not farmers’: Maha Agriculture Minister sparks another row

'Mangal Lakshmi' actress Deepika Singh says 'gather knowledge persistently as monkey collect bananas'

'Mangal Lakshmi' actress Deepika Singh says 'gather knowledge persistently as monkey collect bananas'

Dixon Tech’s profit declines 39 pc sequentially to Rs 280 crore in Q1

Dixon Technologies’ profit declines 39 pc sequentially to Rs 280 crore in Q1

Free Trade Agreement, investment treaty on radar as PM Modi visits Maldives this week (File image)

Free Trade Agreement, investment treaty on radar as PM Modi visits Maldives this week

Centre pushes for 1600-series call adoption, pilot with 7 banks underway

Centre pushes for 1600-series call adoption, pilot with 7 banks underway