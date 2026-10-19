October 19, 2026 8:14 PM हिंदी

Embassy advises Indian nationals in Italy to exercise caution amid protests and demonstrations

Embassy advises Indian nationals in Italy to exercise caution amid protests and demonstrations

Rome, Oct 19 (IANS) The Embassy of India in Italy on Monday issued an advisory for Indian nationals in the country, urging them to exercise caution and avoid crowded areas amid ongoing protests and demonstrations,

“There were protests and demonstrations last week in some Italian cities. We advise Indian nationals to exercise caution, avoid crowded areas and locations where protests are taking place and follow local news about such events,” the Embassy stated on X.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Sunday said that law enforcement forces are facing violence from criminals who are exploiting demonstrations through organised groups.

“Once again, the women and men of the law enforcement forces have had to face the violence of criminals who, even through organised groups, exploit demonstrations to seek confrontation and sow chaos,” Meloni stated on X.

“To all of them goes my full solidarity and sincere thanks. Because they were there to safeguard the safety of citizens, workers, merchants, and all the people who have the right to live their city without fear and without seeing it laid to waste and set ablaze by gangs of thugs. We stand with you,” she added.

On Saturday, Meloni expressed respect towards protestors who demonstrated peacefully while calling on the opposition to condemn the acts of violence.

“I have great respect for the thousands of people who today demonstrated peacefully, including those who took part in the mobilisation called by the CGIL, which also saw the participation of left-wing leaders. Whatever the ideas for which one demonstrates, participation is the foundation of any healthy democracy," she said.

Meloni said that in Milan, stones were thrown at the law enforcement forces, and officers were injured. In Turin, She said people were stopped carrying cobblestones and window-breaking hammers and in Bologna, the disorders led to the precautionary closure of the railway station.

“Thugs who exploit demonstrations to sow chaos, attack those who ensure security, and hold entire cities hostage,” she said.

“Demonstrating is a right. Setting our cities ablaze is not,” Meloni highlighted.

“I renew my request to the opposition: do not be ambiguous about this. Unequivocally condemn these acts of violence and issue a clear appeal for every mobilisation to be peaceful. In the face of scenes like these, the rejection must be unanimous. Any hesitation becomes justification. Silence is not acceptable,” Meloni emphasised.

–IANS

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