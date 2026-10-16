Elon Musk unveils flying car prototype, says will redefine urban travel

New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Friday unveiled a new version of its Roadster sports car, showcasing a prototype that briefly lifted off the ground during a demonstration at a SpaceX facility in Texas.

A social media post on X -- shared by Musk -- highlighted the event in which the vehicle navigated an elevated curved track before becoming airborne for a short distance and landing safely, drawing comparisons to the concept of a flying car.

However, videos of the demonstration were later shared on social media by the company as well, marking the latest attempt by the electric vehicle maker to revive a project first announced nearly a decade ago.

Moreover, the showcase highlighted a specialised propulsion system that combines the electric vehicle platform with high-pressure air tanks and thruster technology.

According to Tesla, the system can generate lift and improve vehicle dynamics through strategically placed thrusters that help control movement while off the ground.

The successful test prompted enthusiastic reactions from company executives who described the demonstration as evidence that flying-car technology is moving closer to reality.

However, Tesla did not provide a timeline for commercial deployment of the feature.

Moreover, Musk said the vehicle would remain practical for everyday use, although he acknowledged that road legality could depend on local regulations.

Apart from that, the event also featured a separate performance demonstration in which the Roadster accelerated from 0 to 60 miles per hour in less than one second, a figure that would place it among the quickest production-orientated vehicles ever demonstrated.

Tesla said the vehicle is expected to offer a driving range of about 300 miles and a top speed exceeding 230 miles per hour.

The company has previously positioned the Roadster as its flagship performance model, designed to showcase the limits of electric-vehicle technology.

--IANS

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