Eight killed as minibus falls into ditch on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan's Kota

Kota, Oct 17 (IANS) At least eight people were killed, and 17 others were seriously injured after a minibus overturned and fell into a ditch on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan's Kota early on Saturday morning, officials said.

According to the officials, the bus was carrying over 25 passengers from Bhopal to Khatu Shyam. The incident occurred at around 6:30 a.m. in the Simliya Police Station area when the bus fell from a height of approximately 15 feet.

Upon receiving the information, the police, along with rescue officials, reached the spot. A crane was used to rescue the injured, officials said.

Subsequently, the injured were taken to MBS Hospital and New Medical College.

Families of those deceased and injured are being informed, according to the police.

Preliminary reports suggest the driver may have dozed off.

District Collector Piyush Samaria and IG Harendra Mahawar have also reached MBS Hospital.

DC Piyush Samaria, speaking to reporters, said, "So far, there are still eight 'brought dead' cases. All other critical patients have been shifted to the ICU, and their treatment is ongoing. The total number of casualties reported so far is eight."

He said that the people were travelling to the Khatu Shyam Temple when the mishap took place.

Speaking about the incident, ASP Ram Kalyan Meena said, "Some passengers were travelling from Bhopal to Khatu Shyam Ji in a minibus. In Kota, within the Simliya Police Station area, the driver apparently dozed off while driving on the eight-lane expressway, causing the bus to fall into a culvert. Around eight people have died, while approximately 15 to 17 others are undergoing treatment at the Medical College and MBS Hospital."

Officials said that an investigation is underway.

Further details are awaited.

--IANS

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