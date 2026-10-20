Efforts to dismantle India won’t succeed, regime change won’t solve problems: RSS chief

Nagpur, Oct 20 (IANS) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said that attempts to 'dismantle' India would not succeed, asserting that a change in regime would not necessarily resolve the country's problems.

Addressing the annual Vijayadashami gathering in Nagpur, Bhagwat said that the belief that changing the government would transform the situation was misplaced.

“They said that a regime change would change the situation, but it did not happen. It did not happen earlier, and it will not happen today either,” he said.

Coinciding with the Dussehra festivities, the RSS observed its 101st foundation day on Tuesday. Bhagwat delivered his annual address, highlighting the organisation's activities during its centenary year and discussing challenges facing the country.

His remarks came amid ongoing protests over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and demands for accountability from Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Bhagwat said India was facing challenges from forces that opposed established institutions, cultural values and social order. Referring to developments in several countries, he said the situation in France, Albania, Bangladesh and Nepal reflected the wider challenges confronting societies.

“A storm has blown in from the West that opposes every form of order, propriety, auspiciousness, culture and human values, seeking to destroy, corrupt and ruin them. Even developed nations are affected by it,” he said.

The RSS chief said India was a vast society and a developing nation, and therefore continued to face several challenges. However, he stressed that the actions of protesters, law enforcement authorities and political leaders should not create hatred, bitterness or divisions within society.

“Whether it is protesting groups, authorities enforcing law and order, or political leaders, no actions should create conflict, hatred, bitterness or division within our united society. No matter how strong emotions run, our actions must stay within the boundaries of the Constitution, the law and civil decorum,” he said.

Bhagwat alleged that certain forces were targeting India because of its progress and the policies pursued by the country over the past few decades.

“India is their main target because India is progressing. These evil forces know that they cannot disrupt India the way it has moved ahead with decisive policies in the last few decades. They are trying to dismantle India and the Sangh,” he said.

He further alleged that some people within the country, including political leaders, supported such efforts.

Acknowledging that public grievances persisted and could lead to protests, Bhagwat said demonstrations were an integral part of democracy but should focus on finding solutions to problems.

He cautioned that politically motivated or instigated protests could instead create tensions, encourage disorder and disrupt public life.

His remarks came days after senior Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan said that protests in Delhi over alleged irregularities in the SIR of electoral rolls had become “really a fight for regime change”.

--IANS

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