Education must to eradicate social inequality: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Oct 25 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Saturday that education is essential for developing one’s personality, and to eliminate social inequality, everyone must become educated.

“Education is important for everyone, regardless of caste or religion. Education is crucial for leading a life with dignity. B.R. Ambedkar emphasised that education is necessary to break free from social constraints. Every Muslim should be educated. To shape one’s personality, education is essential, and to eradicate social inequality, everyone must become educated,” said the Chief Minister during the inauguration of the Darul Quran Campus run by Jamia Masjid and Muslim Charitable Trust, in Bengaluru.

He said that after the Constitution came into existence, equal education opportunities became possible for all.

“The government has prioritised education and will provide grants for it. Additionally, hostels are being established to facilitate primary and higher primary education for Muslim children,” he claimed.

Siddaramaiah emphasised that while following one’s own religion, people should respect other religions, and live in harmony and solidarity, as the Constitution mandates.

“We should not incite religious hatred. Hatred will not help anyone win hearts. Education is crucial to understanding this. As Ambedkar said, social inequality must be eliminated,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that efforts should be made to provide equal opportunities. “To safeguard freedom, inequality must be removed. Without eliminating inequality, it is impossible to move forward. Education alone can bring equality, nurture knowledge and personality, and earn social respect,” the Chief Minister stated.

Siddaramaiah emphasised that both government and non-governmental organisations should prioritise education.

“Our government has allocated a significant portion of the Rs 4,900 crore budget to education,” he said.

He said that the Karnataka government has implemented five guarantee schemes, including Shakti and Gruhalakshmi, specifically for women.

“It is encouraging to see Muslim girls becoming educated, which is a positive development. Earlier, girls from lower communities did not have educational opportunities. Now equal opportunities are being provided,” he said.

He added that the government has implemented the Annabhagya and Gruha Jyoti schemes.

“When we announced these guarantee schemes, some said the government would go bankrupt. Now, they are trying to replicate these initiatives,” he remarked.

The Chief Minister said that these guarantee schemes have been implemented to eliminate inequality, adding that the Constitution emphasises it.

“Our government is acting accordingly. Those who understand the Constitution can engage in socially beneficial work. Children should not be left uneducated for any reason. Education must be provided,” the Chief Minister urged.

“If everyone becomes educated, we can build a great India and create an equitable society. First, we are all Indians. After that, we can identify as Hindus, Muslims, or Christians. Let us all build India together. Let us abandon hatred and foster mutual love,” said the Chief Minister.

