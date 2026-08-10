Jharkhand exam row: ED files ECIR to begin probe into suspected financial transactions

New Delhi, Aug 10 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has entered the investigation into alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission’s (JPSC) 14th Preliminary Examination (PT) and other examinations, registering an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) to examine the financial aspects of the case.

The ED has registered the ECIR on the basis of an FIR lodged by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) in connection with the alleged examination irregularities. The development brings the financial transactions and possible money trail linked to the alleged examination scam under the agency’s scrutiny.

The agency is suspected to be examining whether large-scale financial transactions took place in connection with the alleged irregularities in the examinations. The investigation may cover the financial transactions associated with the case, the sources of funds and the possible movement of money.

The ED is expected to ascertain whether money changed hands in connection with the alleged examination irregularities and, if financial transactions are established, identify the individuals who may have been involved and determine the nature of their alleged roles.

A five-member team from the ED’s Ranchi unit has arrived to investigate the financial aspects of the case. The team comprises one Assistant Director and four inspectors. The officials may question people connected with the case and examine relevant documents and financial records as required during the course of the investigation.

The alleged irregularities in the JPSC 14th Preliminary Examination have already led to 19 arrests, according to the information available in the case. The broader investigation into the alleged examination irregularities is being conducted by the Jharkhand CID.

The ED’s entry comes amid the continuing controversy surrounding the examination process, and demands from students for action against alleged irregularities. Before the development, the state government and students held marathon discussions over three consecutive days in an effort to avert student agitation.

According to the government, several demands raised by the students were agreed to during the discussions. However, the talks could not reach a final resolution.

Among the key demands raised by the students were an investigation into the alleged examination irregularities, cancellation of examinations suspected of being affected by irregularities, and reforms in the examination system.

--IANS

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