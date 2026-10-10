Economic growth must reflect in stronger communities: Minister

New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) Minister of State for Coal and Mines Satish Chandra Dubey has said that economic progress acquires its fullest meaning when benefits are reflected in stronger communities, wider opportunity and more resilient regions, an official statement said on Saturday.

Inaugurating the 3rd National Conference and Exhibition on Corporate Social Responsibility (NCCSR 2026) that was held here, the minister emphasised close relationship between national economic growth, regional development and well-being of communities in resource-bearing areas.

For sectors closely connected with natural resources and local communities, growth and social development cannot be viewed as separate objectives, he said.

Moreover, the minister has released the Comprehensive CSR Framework for Indian Coal Companies, developed to provide sector-specific direction for more structured, need-based and outcome-oriented CSR interventions in coal sector.

Delivering the inaugural address, Secretary Ministry of Corporate Affairs Dr Pallavi Jain Govil said theme calls upon stakeholders to look beyond annual obligation and consider larger contribution responsible enterprise can make to India's development journey.

India's distinctive statutory CSR architecture combines statutory obligation with company-level responsibility, Board oversight, public disclosure and impact assessment, she said, adding CSR represents important expression of collective effort required for Viksit Bharat.

Apart from that, the event also witnessed the release of the India CSR Factbook 2024–25, providing a consolidated reference on the evolving CSR landscape in India

Gyaneshwar Kumar Singh, IICA Director General and CEO said CSR discussions must remain anchored in implementation and visible development outcomes.

Decisions may be taken in Board rooms but their value is ultimately seen in schools, health centres, livelihood programmes, villages, towns and districts, he added.

In addition, the session was graced by UN Women Country Representative in India Shoko Ishikawa and Head School of Business Environment IICA Prof Garima Dadhich.

--IANS

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