ECI tightens political neutrality rules for retired officials ahead of 2027 Assembly polls

New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed that individuals, including retired government officials who have been re-employed, appointed, or engaged by state governments in various capacities, must strictly maintain political neutrality during the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) period.

In a communication addressed to the Chief Secretaries and Chief Electoral Officers of Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, where polls are due early next year, the poll body clarified that such individuals must refrain from participating in election campaigns, canvassing, or any activity that could indicate support for a particular political party or candidate.

It also prohibited them from using their names, official designations, positions or authority to favour any individual, political party, or group during the election period.

Assembly elections in all five states are scheduled to be held in 2027.

Explaining its existing instructions regarding the conduct of government employees during elections, the ECI said that public servants are expected to maintain impartiality and avoid any involvement that could influence voters or provide an advantage to a particular political organisation.

"The Commission has in the past, in respect of the conduct of Government employees, issued instructions stating that they are not expected to take part in any election campaign or canvassing and should take scrupulous care not to lend their names, official position or authority to assist one individual/political party/group as against another," it stated.

The poll body further clarified that the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct are not restricted to regular government departments and employees, and also extend to organisations, committees, corporations and commissions that receive full or partial government funding, along with the employees associated with these establishments.

The ECI also pointed out that the relevant Conduct Rules applicable in the states already prohibit government servants from participating in political activities and electoral campaigning.

"Individuals including retired government officials/officers/employees are attached or engaged or employed or re-employed in various capacities by State/UT Governments, for whom there are no specific guidelines or Rules relating to their political neutrality and conduct during MCC period," the ECI noted.

To address this gap, the Commission has now extended the restrictions applicable to serving government employees to this category of individuals as well. It directed that retired officials working with state or Union Territory governments must follow the same standards of political neutrality and refrain from activities prohibited under the MCC.

Additionally, the ECI has specifically prohibited such individuals from summoning election-related officials posted in constituencies or districts where elections have been announced for official discussions or meetings. They have also been barred from conducting video conferences or holding meetings with any such election officials during the MCC period.

"Any omission or commission of any act in contravention of the Commission's directions shall be viewed seriously," the ECI said.

Emphasising strict implementation, the poll body instructed the concerned state administrations to circulate the communication among all relevant departments, organisations, and individuals to ensure that the directions are followed without exception.

--IANS

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