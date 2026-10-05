ECI debunks Rahul Gandhi’s claims on Bihar SIR, Form 6

New Delhi, Oct 5 (IANS) The ECI on Monday reiterated that the order for SIR in Bihar given on June 24, 2025, was issued with the unanimous approval of the Commission, dismissing claims made on social media by Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

In a clarification issued along with Gandhi’s social media post, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said, “The order for SIR in Bihar issued on 24 June 2025 was issued with the unanimous approval of the Commission. This order has been upheld by the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India in its judgment dated 27 May 2026.”

The Commission also highlighted its September 26 Press Note’s section which said, “The declaration attached to Form 6 for SIR has been upheld by the Supreme Court. For non-SIR period, the Forms applicable as per Rules (the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960) will be used”.

The ECI’s clarification came close to Gandhi’s social media post, which said, “It is now established beyond doubt that Gyanesh Kumar changed Form 6 illegally and unilaterally. This is just one more proof of him abusing his position to help the BJP. He and everyone else involved in this criminal assault on our democracy will be held accountable.”

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) also issued a Fact Check on Monday stating that the ECI has not pulled down the September 26 press note, through which it modified certain terms related to Form 6 for the non-SIR period, from its website.

In a Fact Check and “fake news alert”, the PIB shared the ECI website’s link to the September 26 press note, refuting claims made by the Cockroach Janta Party’s Ashutosh Ranka on social media.

The government advisory asked people, including those active on social media, to guard against rumours. “Do not share unverified videos or claims. Check information against credible, independently verifiable sources before accepting or sharing it,” said the PIB, the Centre’s nodal information dissemination agency controlled by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

The September 26 note issued by the ECI had extended the SIR deadlines in Delhi and Maharashtra and countered allegations of friction within the Commission and revised the SIR notice-related procedure.

--IANS

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