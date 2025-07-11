East Bengal sign Ramsanga Tlaichhun on a three-year deal from Real Kashmir FC

July 11, 2025 11:32 PM हिंदी

Kolkata, July 11 (IANS) Kolkata giants East Bengal FC have added a promising name to their midfield roster, announcing the signing of Ramsanga Tlaichhun from Real Kashmir FC on a three-year deal ahead of the upcoming season. The 25-year-old midfielder from Mizoram is set to wear jersey number 31 for the iconic Red and Gold Brigade.

Ramsanga arrives in Kolkata after a standout I-League 2024–25 campaign with Real Kashmir, where he clocked 1,828 minutes across 21 matches, netting three goals and providing two assists.

Known for his tenacity, relentless work rate, and crisp distribution, Ramsanga played a pivotal role in Real Kashmir’s midfield, which has now earned him a shot at the Indian Super League.

Welcoming the new addition, East Bengal FC’s Head of Football, Thangboi Singto, said, “Ramsanga will add a lot of depth to our squad. His consistency in last season’s I-League indicates that he is now ready to perform at a higher level. We are happy to scout and promote gems like him and Martand Raina from the I-League. We believe Ramsanga will play a pivotal role in our success and give his all for the East Bengal jersey.”

Head Coach Oscar Bruzon also spoke highly of his new midfield acquisition, praising Ramsanga's ability to contribute at both ends of the pitch: “Ramsanga’s playing style involves breaking down rival attacks, winning back possession, and distributing the ball to start offensive play.

"He also contributes with goals and assists, which proves his offensive capabilities in addition to his defensive duties. His solid performance last season indicates that he can be a reliable and regular presence in our midfield,” he said.

For Ramsanga, joining one of Indian football’s most storied clubs is a significant milestone. Expressing his excitement, he said: “Joining this club is a dream come true for me. I want to leave my mark, earn as many minutes as possible, and help East Bengal win trophies. I can’t wait to wear the red-and-gold jersey and play in front of the passionate fans. Joy East Bengal!”

