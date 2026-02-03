EAM Jaishankar welcomes India-US trade deal

Washington, Feb 3 (IANS) India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on welcomed the US–India trade deal announced after talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump, calling it a boost for jobs, growth, and innovation in both economies.

The minister arrived in New York on Monday on a three-day official trip to attend the Critical Minerals Ministerial being hosted by his American counterpart, Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

“This will create more jobs, spur growth and promote innovation in both economies,” Jaishankar said in a post on X. He said the agreement would strengthen “Make in India” efforts and encourage trusted technology ties. “A robust economic relationship is the strongest foundation for our strategic partnership,” he added.

American singer and commentator Mary Millben described the deal as a moment of reconciliation. She said the agreement showed “the power of humility” in diplomacy and thanked President Trump for restoring ties with Prime Minister Modi.

Millben praised India’s leadership during months of uncertainty and said the outcome positioned India strongly in global geopolitics. She expressed confidence in the future prosperity of the US–India relationship and said she was proud of both countries.

Khanderao Kand, chief of policy and strategy at the Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies, welcomed the agreement and thanked both leaders for strengthening the partnership.

Kand said the renewed momentum reinforces the central role of US–India ties in the Indo-Pacific. He added that the deal unblocks progress under TRUST, advancing cooperation in artificial intelligence, quantum technology, cybersecurity, robotics, space, and defense. He also cited deeper engagement through groupings such as Quad and I2U2.

Political commentator Javed Hassan said India secured a better tariff outcome than Pakistan without symbolic gestures. The reactions highlight the wide political and public interest surrounding the deal.

Officials on both sides say the agreement is expected to deepen cooperation across economic, strategic and technology domains in the months ahead.

--IANS

lkj/rs