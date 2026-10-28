EAM Jaishankar to visit US for G20, Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting: MEA

New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar will travel this week to the US to attend the G20 and Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Atlanta, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday.

Addressing a bi-weekly media briefing in New Delhi on Wednesday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that EAM Jaishankar will also hold meetings with his counterparts on the sidelines of the meeting in Atlanta.

"The External Affairs Minister will be attending the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting to be held in Atlanta, United States, from 30th to 31st October, 2026. On the sidelines of this meeting, he will also participate in a QUAD Foreign Ministers' Meeting and also have several bilateral engagements with his counterparts," he said.

Jaiswal said that EAM Jaishankar after concluding his engagements in the US will travel to Antigua and Barbuda, where he will lead the Indian delegation to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) .

"From Atlanta, the External Affairs Minister will be travelling to St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda, where he will be leading the Indian delegation to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, which is to be held from 1st to 4th of November. This time, the theme of the forthcoming CHOGM is 'Accelerating Partnerships and Investment for a Prosperous Commonwealth'. India looks forward to its participation in this particular event," the MEA spokesperson mentioned.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will host the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Atlanta on October 30-31. He will convene foreign ministers from the world’s leading economies to advance practical cooperation on shared economic and security challenges.

"Throughout the ministerial, the United States will work with G20 partners to address geopolitical crises contributing to global economic shocks, including threats to freedom of navigation, energy and food security, and supply chains. Global security and economic prosperity are inextricably linked, and these discussions will set the stage for President Trump’s G20 Leaders’ Summit and the broader economic agenda that leaders will tackle," the US State Department mentioned.

The Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) will be held in Antigua and Barbuda from November 1-4.

Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne said the theme of the CHOGM reflects the country's enduring belief in unity, progress, and equality among nations.

"The theme speaks to a truth we live by in Antigua and Barbuda: when each of us plays our part - in our homes, our communities, and our nations - we all move forward. It echoes our national motto, ‘Each Endeavouring, All Achieving’, reminding us that real progress happens when we work together to build a future where everyone has the chance to thrive. Antigua and Barbuda is proud to open our doors to the Commonwealth in 2026 - to host, to listen, and to lead with purpose," commented Browne.

--IANS

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