EAM Jaishankar to visit Mongolia, South Korea to boost strategic, economic ties

New Delhi, June 22 (IANS) External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, will undertake an official visit to Mongolia and the Republic of Korea from June 22 to 25, aimed at strengthening India’s bilateral partnerships and advancing cooperation across strategic, economic and technological sectors.

Announcing the visit, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Monday that EAM Jaishankar will visit Mongolia on June 22 and 23 before travelling to South Korea on June 24 and 25.

“EAM will visit Mongolia on 22 and 23 June 2026. During the visit, EAM will meet with the Mongolian leadership and hold discussions with his counterpart Foreign Minister B Battsetseg,” the ministry said.

The statement further noted, “EAM will visit Republic of Korea on 24 and 25 June 2026. EAM will hold discussions with ROK Foreign Minister Cho Hyun during the visit. He will also deliver the keynote speech at the Jeju Forum for Peace and Prosperity in Jeju on 25 June 2026.”

The Mongolia leg of the visit is expected to focus on reviewing bilateral cooperation and strengthening long-standing ties between the two countries.

India and Mongolia share a close relationship rooted in cultural, spiritual and democratic values. India and Mongolia established diplomatic relations on December 24, 1955. Mongolia opened its embassy in New Delhi the following year, while India established its resident mission in Ulaanbaatar in 1971, paving the way for the steady expansion of bilateral cooperation across political, economic and cultural spheres.

The visit also comes months after Jaishankar met Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa during the latter’s visit to India on October 13, 2025, an interaction seen as an important step in further deepening bilateral relations.

In South Korea, discussions are expected to focus on advancing the India-Republic of Korea Joint Strategic Vision road map following the state visit of South Korean President Lee Jae Myung to India in April 2026. Key areas of engagement are likely to include cooperation in semiconductors, Artificial Intelligence, critical minerals and emerging technologies.

The two sides are also expected to review efforts to strengthen supply chain resilience, enhance defence cooperation and assess progress under the India-Korea Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

The visit is expected to provide fresh momentum to the growing strategic partnership between New Delhi and Seoul while reinforcing India’s engagement with key partners in the Indo-Pacific region.

--IANS

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