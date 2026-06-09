June 09, 2026 10:09 PM हिंदी

EAM Jaishankar to visit Bulgaria and Finland starting Wednesday

EAM Jaishankar to visit Bulgaria and Finland starting Wednesday (File image)

New Delhi, June 9 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar will be visiting Bulgaria and Finland on June 10-11, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Tuesday.

The EAM will visit Bulgaria on Wednesday. During the visit to Sofia, he will meet with the Bulgarian leadership and hold discussions with his counterpart.

According to the MEA, the External Affairs Minister will then visit Finland on June 11 to attend the 14th edition of the Kultaranta Talks, being organised on the theme of 'A World in Transition: Global, Regional and Local Perspectives'.

The EAM will also have meetings with his counterpart and leadership of Finland.

In April, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had congratulated Rumen Radev and his Progressive Bulgaria party on their decisive victory in the parliamentary elections while expressing readiness to further strengthen ties between both nations.

"Heartiest congratulations to Mr. Rumen Radev and his party Progressive Bulgaria, for their victory in the recently concluded parliamentary elections of Bulgaria. I look forward to working together to further strengthen the friendly and multifaceted ties between India and Bulgaria, as well as our broader cooperation in the region," PM Modi had written on X.

Prime Minister Modi's congratulatory message came after the Progressive Bulgaria coalition, led by Bulgaria's former President Rumen Radev, secured a landslide victory in parliamentary elections.

Ties between India and Bulgaria are longstanding, warm and friendly. People-to-people contacts and cultural links between the two countries predate the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1954. According to MEA, despite political changes witnessed by the two countries in the past 60 years, India and Bulgaria have developed a close, cordial and multi-dimensional relationship.

The multi-faceted relationship between two nations has flourished based on continuity and mutual understanding and has progressively evolved into a binding friendship.

--IANS

/as

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