EAM Jaishankar to attend Khaleda Zia's funeral in Dhaka today

New Delhi, Dec 31 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar will represent the government and people of India at the funeral of Khaleda Zia, the first woman Prime Minister of Bangladesh and Chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), on Wednesday.

Zia, a three-time Prime Minister and long-time chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), died early Tuesday morning after a prolonged illness. She was 80.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), EAM Jaishankar will arrive in Dhaka on Wednesday to attend the funeral of the late leader.

According to a statement issued by Zia's party, she died at around 6 a.m. at the Evercare Hospital in Dhaka, where she had been undergoing treatment for over a month.

Zia had been admitted to the private hospital on November 23 after developing serious complications involving her heart and lungs.

Media reports said she was also battling pneumonia during her final days. She remained under close medical observation for 36 days, with doctors describing her condition as fragile.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Bangladesh's former PM and the BNP chairperson, remembering her as a historic leader whose contributions to Bangladesh and relations with India will always be remembered.

"Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of former Prime Minister and BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia in Dhaka. Our sincerest condolences to her family and all the people of Bangladesh," PM Modi wrote in his condolence message on X.

"As the first woman Prime Minister of Bangladesh, her important contributions towards the development of Bangladesh, as well as India-Bangladesh relations, will always be remembered. I recall my warm meeting with her in Dhaka in 2015. We hope that her vision and legacy will continue to guide our partnership. May her soul rest in peace," he added.

Over the years, Khaleda Zia had struggled with multiple chronic ailments, including liver cirrhosis, diabetes, arthritis, and long-standing complications affecting her kidneys, lungs, heart, and eyesight.

Her treatment was overseen by a team of specialists from Bangladesh and abroad, including doctors from the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and Australia.

Earlier this month, there were efforts to shift her overseas for advanced treatment, but doctors ultimately advised against international travel due to her weakened condition.

--IANS

sd/