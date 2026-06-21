EAM Jaishankar joins Diplomatic Corps in New Delhi to mark International Day of Yoga

New Delhi, June 21 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar performed yoga on the occasion of 12th International Day of Yoga in New Delhi on Sunday.

In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar stated, "Joined the Diplomatic Corps at New Delhi to celebrate the International Day of Yoga. As PM Narendra Modi highlighted, we must strive to make yoga a part of our lives, part of our families, and a part of our coming generations."

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Norway's Ambassador to India May Elin-Stener and others also performed yoga.

In a video message posted on X, May Elin-Stener extended wishes to people on International Day of Yoga.

"Happy Yoga Day from Norway to India. This is a day that celebrates health, well-being and balance. Which is your favorite asana?," May Elin-Stener posted on X.

While sharing the video message on X, she wrote, "Happy International Day of Yoga from Norway to India! Thank you MEA India and Dr S Jaishankar for sharing this beautiful gift from India with us today."

This year marks the 12th International Day of Yoga with the theme “Yoga for Healthy Ageing”, which emphasizes the importance of Yoga for all ages. Yoga can be a valuable practice for healthy aging because it supports many of the abilities that help people stay active, independent, and engaged as they grow older. By combining gentle movement, stretching, breathing exercises, and mindfulness, yoga can help improve balance, flexibility, strength, and mobility, while also supporting mental well-being and stress management, according to the United Nations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday led the national celebrations of the 12th International Day of Yoga from Kolkata’s iconic Red Road, urging people to embrace yoga as a lifelong practice and not restrict it to a single annual event.

Addressing thousands of participants gathered at the venue, the Prime Minister said, “On the occasion of International Yoga Day, millions of people connect with yoga. But today, this day gives us an opportunity to reaffirm our shared resolve. Let us take a pledge that we will not limit yoga to just one day, we will not limit yoga to just one program; we will make yoga a part of our life.”

"We will make it a part of our families and pass it on to future generations. In this direction, the Yoga 365 initiative is also being taken forward this year. When society is healthy, the nation becomes stronger, more prosperous, and more self-confident. With this spirit, I pray: 'Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah, Sarve Santu Niramayah' (may all be happy and may all be free from illness)," he added.

Emphasising the importance of yoga in ensuring healthy and active lives, particularly in later years, the Prime Minister remarked, “When we speak of ‘Yoga for Healthy Aging,’ it means that we can work to ensure that age does not reduce human potential. Yoga can help human life aspire to constant growth. Our target must be to be more flexible at 40 than we were at 20.”

The United Nations proclaimed 21 June as the International Day of Yoga in 2014. The proposal was first introduced by PM Modi in his address during the opening of the 69th session of the General Assembly and endorsed by 175 member states. The International Day of Yoga aims to raise awareness about the benefits of practicing yoga.

--IANS

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