EAM Jaishankar pays tribute to Kanishka bombing victims, reaffirms India's commitment to combat terrorism

Ulaanbaatar, June 23 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Tuesday paid homage to the victims of the 1985 Air India 'Kanishka' bombing and reaffirmed India's commitment to combatting terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

"Today, on the 41st anniversary of Air India 182 ‘Kanishka’ bombing, we honour the memory of those who lost their precious lives in this horrific terror incident. Reaffirm our commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," EAM Jaishankar, currently on a two-day visit to Mongolia, posted on X.

Air India Flight 182 was en route from Montreal to Mumbai via London and Delhi when it was destroyed mid-air over the Atlantic Ocean on June 23, 1985, after a bomb exploded in its cargo hold.

The aircraft had made a scheduled stop at Montreal's Mirabel airport, where additional passengers boarded. The flight resumed its journey towards London before it vanished from radar shortly after establishing contact with Shannon Air Traffic Control in Ireland.

The explosion, which occurred off the Irish coast, killed all 329 people on board, including 22 crew members.

Meanwhile, Canada's High Commissioner to India, Chris Cotter and Ireland's Deputy Ambassador to India, Raymond Mullen, also paid tribute to the victims of the Air India Flight 182 bombing on Tuesday during a commemoration ceremony held at Canada House in New Delhi to mark the 41st anniversary of the terrorist attack.

Senior officials from the Indian government and members of the diplomatic community attended the ceremony.

Participants laid wreaths at the memorial tree planted at Canada House in 2025 in remembrance of the victims and observed a moment of silence. They also signed the remembrance book in honour of the victims.

Chris Cotter termed the bombing a "painful chapter" in Canada's history and expressed solidarity with the families of the victims.

“41 years after the Air India Flight 182 tragedy, we remember the 329 innocent lives lost and stand in solidarity with their families. The bombing remains a painful chapter in Canada's history and a solemn reminder that terrorism has no place in our societies. As we honour those who were taken from us, together with India, Ireland, and our international partners, we reaffirm our shared commitment to remembrance, justice, and a future rooted in peace, security, and compassion," Cotter said.

Raymond Mullen added: "As we gather in remembrance, we honour those who were lost and acknowledge the families who have carried this loss with remarkable courage for more than four decades. Terrorism leaves lasting scars, but it cannot extinguish our shared humanity. By remembering, standing together, and fostering understanding, we reaffirm our resolve to reject hatred and build a more peaceful future."

--IANS

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