October 26, 2026 10:29 PM हिंदी

EAM Jaishankar meets Russian State Duma Chairman Volodin, discusses deepening parliamentary linkages

EAM Jaishankar meets Russian State Duma Chairman Volodin, discusses deepening parliamentary linkages

New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Monday met Chairman of Russia’s State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin, in New Delhi and discussed bilateral cooperation as well as opportunities to deepen parliamentary linkages between the two countries.

“Pleased to meet the Chairman of the State Duma of Russia, Vyacheslav Volodin and his delegation in New Delhi. We discussed our bilateral cooperation as well as opportunities for deepening our parliamentary linkages,” EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

Earlier in the day, Volodin noted that the BRICS countries are united in recognising the right of each state to a sovereign path of development.

“We represent countries with different political systems, economic models, and traditions. But we are united in building a multipolar world, respecting different approaches and national legislations, and recognising the right of each state to a sovereign path of development,” said Volodin in his address at the plenary session of the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum, which began in New Delhi.

In his address, Volodin, currently on his first working visit abroad to attend the two-day forum in New Delhi, highlighted that, over the 20 years of its existence, BRICS has become one of the key pillars of the emerging multipolar world and a just world order.

“The relations between our countries within BRICS are an example of effective cooperation, where sovereign states work on mutually beneficial terms, developing their economies and improving the well-being of their citizens,” said Volodin.

Volodin also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the inauguration of the forum in New Delhi and conveyed warm greetings and best wishes from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Volodin began his working visit to India on Sunday and met with his foreign counterparts for bilateral discussions on the sidelines of the BRICS forum in New Delhi.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, meetings and talks with “colleagues from the Parliament of India” are also planned, considering that Russia-India relations are a privileged strategic partnership, rooted in traditions of ‘Druzhba Dosti’ and mutually beneficial cooperation.

“Relations between Russia and India constitute a privileged strategic partnership, rooted in traditions of friendship, trust and mutually beneficial cooperation. It is important to contribute to developing and strengthening these relations through parliamentary cooperation,” the ministry mentioned.

--IANS

ksk/uk

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