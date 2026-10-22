October 22, 2026 2:01 PM हिंदी

EAM Jaishankar meets Polish PM Donald Tusk, discusses bilateral cooperation

EAM Jaishankar meets Polish PM Donald Tusk, discusses bilateral cooperation

New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Thursday called on Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and discussed cooperation between the two countries across various sectors.

Taking to X, EAM Jaishankar said, "Pleased to call on Prime Minister Donald Tusk of Poland."

"Appreciated his sharing thoughts on deepening India - Poland cooperation across a wide range of domains. Look forward to his meeting with PM Narendra Modi to advance our Strategic Partnership," he added.

Later in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold bilateral talks with Donald Tusk focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation across various sectors.

The two leaders will also discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Discussions will focus on expanding defence manufacturing, trade, emerging technologies, space research, and renewable energy, alongside reviews of regional and global security issues, including the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and India-EU relations.

Tusk arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday evening for a three-day official visit to India aimed at bolstering bilateral cooperation across defence, trade, and strategic sectors.

Upon his arrival at the airport, Prime Minister Tusk was warmly received by Minister of State for Food Processing Industries and Jal Shakti, Raj Bhushan Choudhary.

Welcoming the Polish leader, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a post on social media platform X that the high-level visit is expected to provide fresh impetus to the India-Poland Strategic Partnership and further deepen the long-standing ties between the two nations.

Tusk is accompanied by Poland's Minister of Finance and Economy, Andrzej Domanski, and a high-level business delegation.

Aside from top-level diplomatic engagements in the national capital, the Polish delegation is also scheduled to attend business forums in New Delhi and Bengaluru.

According to the MEA, this is PM Tusk's second visit to India in his capacity as Polish PM, the first being in his earlier tenure in 2010.

The two leaders last met in 2024, during PM Modi's historic visit to Warsaw, which elevated bilateral relations to a Strategic Partnership.

After concluding his engagements in Delhi, PM Tusk will travel to Bengaluru, where he will engage with various business stakeholders, including those from the Information Technology (IT) and space sectors. An India-Poland Business Forum will be held in New Delhi on October 22 and in Bengaluru on October 23.

--IANS

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