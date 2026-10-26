EAM Jaishankar meets League of Arab States' diplomats, highlights role of technology in shaping today's world

New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Monday met a group of diplomats from the League of Arab States undergoing training at Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service here and stressed the far-reaching impact of ongoing conflicts and the role of technology in shaping today's world.

During his interaction, EAM Jaishankar encouraged diplomats to use their time in India to deepen their understanding of the country and its people.

"Pleased to meet a group of diplomats from the League of Arab States undergoing training at Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service. Discussed the far reaching impact of ongoing conflicts and the transformative role of technology in shaping today’s world", he wrote on X.

"As neighbours and Global South partners, underlined the need for close economic cooperation to overcome chokepoints and neutralize unfair leverages. Encouraged them to use their time in India to deepen their understanding of the country and its people. Wished them a rewarding and enriching experience," he added.

In August, Secretary (Consular, Passport and Visa and Overseas Indian Affairs) at the Ministry of External Affairs, Sripriya Ranganathan, held a meeting with Assistant Secretary-General of the League of Arab States Khalid Manzalawi, with discussions focussed on advancing the Executive Programme 2026-28 adopted at the second India-Arab Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

India has traditionally enjoyed close and friendly relations with the countries that form the League of Arab States (LAS), also known asthe Arab League. The Arab League was formed in Cairo in 1945, initially with seven members to promote the various interests of these nations. Currently, the League has 22 member states from the Arab world, including countries from North Africa and West Asia.

Today, the nations of the Arab League are part of India’s extended neighbourhood, according to an Indian Embassy in Egypt statement. India’s commitment to deepen engagement with this region, shared views on major international developments, and strong economic and commercial relations form the bedrock of India-Arab relations.

--IANS

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