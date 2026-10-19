EAM Jaishankar meets outgoing Greek envoy Koutsomitopoulou, appreciates her contributions to ties

New Delhi, Oct 19 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar held a meeting with outgoing Greek Ambassador to India, Aliki Koutsomitopoulou, in New Delhi on Monday, appreciating her contributions to bilateral ties and wishing her the best in future endeavours.

EAM Jaishankar stated that Koutsomitopoulou's tenure has witnessed impressive growth in India-Greece ties.

Following the meeting, EAM Jaishankar on X wrote, "A pleasure to receive Ambassador Aliki Koutsomitopoulou of Greece for a farewell call. Her tenure has seen an impressive growth in our bilateral ties. Appreciated her contributions and wished her the best in future endeavours."

On October 16, Aliki Koutsomitopoulou met Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Sibi George, in New Zealand.

During the meeting, George thanked Koutsomitopoulou for her contribution towards deepening bilateral ties and wished her success in her future endeavours.

"Secretary (West) Sibi George received Ambassador Mrs. Aliki Koutsomitopoulou of Greece for a farewell call. Regular high level exchanges between India and Greece in recent years have contributed to further strengthening of the Strategic Partnership. Secretary (West) thanked Mrs. Aliki for her significant contribution towards deepening of India-Greece ties and wished her success in her future endeavours," the MEA posted on X.

In August, EAM Jaishankar held a telephonic conversation with his Greek counterpart, Giorgos Gerapetritis, during which the two sides discussed current geopolitical developments and agreed to stay in touch.

Following the talks, EAM took to X and posted: “Always nice to speak with FM Giorgos Gerapetritis of Greece. Discussed current developments and agreed to remain in touch.”

The conversation took place amid deepening bilateral cooperation between India and Greece across several sectors.

"FM George Gerapetritis held a telephone conversation today with India's FM Dr S Jaishankar. They discussed bilateral and regional issues. FM Gerapetritis invited his counterpart to visit Greece, and they agreed to meet in NYC on the sidelines of UNGA," the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted on X after the call.

--IANS

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