October 04, 2026 2:40 PM हिंदी

EAM Jaishankar meets outgoing Bangladeshi envoy, appreciates his contribution to ties

EAM Jaishankar meets outgoing Bangladeshi envoy, appreciates his contribution to ties

New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar met Bangladesh's outgoing High Commissioner to India, Riaz Hamidullah, in New Delhi on Sunday and appreciated his contribution to the bilateral ties.

Following their meeting, EAM Jaishankar, in a post on X, wrote, "Pleased to received Bangladesh High Commissioner Riaz Hamidullah for a farewell call. Appreciate his contribution and wish him all the best in future endeavours."

In April last year, Riaz Hamidullah assumed the charge as Bangladesh's High Commissioner to India. Prior to joining Bangladesh's High Commission in New Delhi, he served as Secretary (West) in Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Earlier, on October 1, India's High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Dinesh Trivedi and Bangladesh’s Minister of Liberation War Affairs, Ahmed Aazam Khan, held a meeting in Dhaka, with discussions held on matters of mutual interest.

“High Commissioner Shri Dinesh Trivedi met with the Minister of Liberation War Affairs of Bangladesh, Mr. Ahmed Aazam Khan, on a courtesy call on September 30th. The two sides exchanged views on matters of mutual interest and reaffirmed the longstanding ties and cooperation between India and Bangladesh,” the Indian High Commission in Dhaka posted on X on Thursday.

On September 30, Trivedi met Bangladesh’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir in Dhaka, where the two sides explored ways to deepen bilateral engagement and advance cooperation for mutual benefit between the two countries.

Following the meeting, the Indian High Commission in Dhaka took to X and posted: “High Commissioner Shri Dinesh Trivedi held a courtesy meeting with the Minister of State-1 for Foreign Affairs, Mr. Humaiun Kobir, on 29 September 2026. High Commissioner conveyed congratulations on his assumption of charge as the State Minister. The discussion focused on continued cooperation between the two neighbouring countries, for mutually beneficial outcomes for the peoples of India and Bangladesh.”

On September 22, India reiterated that it desires a positive, constructive and forward-looking relationship with Bangladesh and is ready to discuss all bilateral issues within the existing structured mechanisms.

While addressing a bi-weekly media briefing in New Delhi on September 22, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "On the trajectory of the India-Bangladesh relationship, we have said this in the past as well, that India desires a positive, constructive and forward-looking relationship with Bangladesh. And, we are ready to discuss all issues, bilateral issues, within the structured mechanisms that we have right now. So that is our intent."

--IANS

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