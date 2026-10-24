October 24, 2026 11:21 PM हिंदी

EAM Jaishankar hosts African Heads of Mission, discusses rise of Africa in multipolar world

EAM Jaishankar hosts African Heads of Mission, discusses rise of Africa in multipolar world

New Delhi, Oct 24 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Saturday hosted Heads of Mission from African countries, with discussions focusing on various aspects of the India-Africa partnership, the rise of Africa in a multipolar world and new possibilities for people-centric cooperation.

“Delighted to host Heads of Mission from Africa this afternoon. The India-Africa partnership is one of shared histories, common aspirations and Deep South-South solidarity. We discussed its different aspects, the rise of Africa in a multipolar world and new possibilities for our people-centric cooperation,” EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

Earlier this month, EAM Jaishankar chaired a conference of India’s Heads of Mission in Africa in Addis Ababa, saying India and Africa share deep linkages built upon Global South solidarity, strategic autonomy, multipolarity and common development aspirations.

“We held in-depth discussions on taking forward our partnership across trade, investments, connectivity, development partnership, and capacity building,” he had said.

The conference came a day after the EAM laid out his vision for the India-Africa partnership in an address in the Ethiopian capital, where he said partnerships of the future must “help create capabilities, not promote dependencies”, and called for a reformed UN Security Council with fair representation for Africa.

“It is no longer sufficient to describe India and Africa only through the vocabulary of historical solidarity. History has given us trust,” EAM Jaishankar had said, stressing that the relationship must now evolve.

He said development partnerships could be built on mutual respect.

“They need not be prescriptive, condescending or conditional. They can be based on respect and equality, shared capabilities, and most of all, shared prosperity,” he said.

On global governance, EAM Jaishankar said India worked resolutely during its G20 Presidency in 2023 to secure permanent membership for the African Union, and “the same logic now applies to the reform process of the UN Security Council”.

--IANS

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