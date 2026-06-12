June 12, 2026 6:09 AM हिंदी

EAM Jaishankar discusses geopolitical situation with Finland President

EAM Jaishankar discusses geopolitical situation with Finland President

Helsinki, June 11 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Thursday met with the Finnish President Alexander Stubb on sidelines of the Kultarana Talks in Helsinki and discussed the evolving geopolitical situation.

"Pleased to meet President Alexaander Stubb of Finland on the sidelines of the Kultaranta Talks," EAM Jaishankar said on X.

Both EAM Jaishankar and President Stubb exchanged views on the evolving geopolitical situation and underscored the importance of diplomacy in navigating an increasingly uncertain global environment.

"India and Finland remain committed to advancing our Strategic Partnership in Digitalisation and Sustainability, while strengthening coordination in multilateral fora on issues of shared interest," the EAM added.

The EAM participated in a discussion with Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen and Foreign Minister of State Lana Nusseibeh of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on 'Emerging Powers and the New Geopolitical Competition' at the Kultaranta Talks.

During the discussions, EAM Jaishankar noted that ongoing conflicts are imposing costs and triggering changes far beyond the regions and agreed that the international community must continue efforts to mitigate their consequences and create conditions for diplomacy.

He emphasised the importance of de-risking and diversifying supply chains, building greater resilience and redundancy in an increasingly volatile world.

The EAM also reiterated that India's energy choices are guided by national interest, with purchases based on considerations of affordability and availability.

He highlighted the centrality of India's relations with the Gulf region, underpinned by strong people-to-people ties, energy cooperation, and a growing strategic and defence partnership.

EAM Jaishankar said that the character of warfare is evolving rapidly, with new technologies, weapons and tactics coexisting with traditional forms of conflict, opening fresh avenues for India-EU defence and strategic cooperation.

He also noted that India and the EU have, this year alone, concluded negotiations on the Free Trade Agreement (FTA), signed the Strategic and Defence Partnership, and the Comprehensive Mobility Cooperation Framework, reflecting the growing depth of the relationship.

The EAM also held a meeting with UAE Foreign Minister of State Nusseibeh and "took stock of the advancements in our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Exchanged notes on regional issues of mutual interest as well".

--IANS

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