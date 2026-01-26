EAM Jaishankar, Canada's Anita Anand discuss deepening bilateral ties

New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Monday said that he had a fruitful conversation with his Canadian counterpart, Anita Anand.

Both leaders discussed further strengthening the bilateral ties in various sectors.

In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar posted, "A fruitful conversation with Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand this morning. Discussed the deepening of our bilateral cooperation and continued high-level exchanges."

India and Canada are deepening engagement, following a meeting between Prime Ministers Mark Carney and Narendra Modi at the G7 Summit in June last year.

Later, the countries reinstated their high commissioners and also announced a shared roadmap for future collaboration, which was announced during Foreign Minister Anand's visit to India from October 12–14, 2025.

Earlier on January 17, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal met David Eby, Premier of British Columbia, reaffirming the importance of sustained engagement to unlock new opportunities and deepen ties between India and Canada.

In a post on X, Goyal said he had a productive meeting with Eby.

"Discussions focused on strengthening the India-Canada economic partnership, advancing trade and investment cooperation, and exploring collaboration across sectors such as critical minerals, manufacturing, clean energy, technology, education, defence and innovation," the minister explained.

"We reaffirmed the importance of sustained engagement to unlock new opportunities and deepen the ties between both nations," he added.

Later, on January 21, underscoring India's significant role in inclusive, responsible, and impact-driven artificial intelligence (AI), the Consulate General of India in Canada's Toronto hosted the 'India-Canada AI Dialogue 2026', emphasising the significance of bilateral cooperation for shared economic and societal benefits.

The high-level dialogue was organised in partnership with the University of Waterloo in Ontario, Canada, the India Tech Council, and Zoho Inc.

According to the Indian Consulate General in Toronto, this dialogue is one of the few pre-summit events organised globally as a precursor to one of the biggest AI Summits in the Global South -- the 'India AI Impact Summit 2026' in New Delhi from February 19–20, designed to gather diverse perspectives and build momentum.

