EAM Jaishankar calls on Mongolian President in Ulaanbaatar

Ulaanbaatar, June 22 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Monday called on Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa during his official visit to the East Asian nation.

“Honoured to call on President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa of Mongolia. Conveyed heartfelt greetings of President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” EAM Jaishankar wrote on X.

According to him, President Ukhnaa’s visit last year imparted a strong momentum to the India-Mongolia Strategic Partnership.

“Value his guidance on advancing our strong cooperation in a wide range of sectors. Fully agree with him that the greatest friendship is spiritual friendship,” stated the Minister.

The EAM also met the Chief Abbot of Gandan Monastery in Mongolia.

Earlier this month, an Indian delegation led by Ladakh Lt. Governor Vinai Saxena had brought back the holy relics of Lord Buddha’s two chief disciples from the Mongolian capital.

The holy relics of Arahant Sariputra and Arahant Maudgalyayana were on public display at the Gandan Monastery in Ulaanbaatar from May 31 to June 9.

"Glad to meet His Eminence Khamba Nomun Khan Geshe Lharampa D Javzandorj, Chief Abbot of Gandan Monastery, Mongolia. His blessings for deepening our cultural ties and people to people goodwill are deeply cherished," the EAM wrote on X after meeting the Chief Abbot on Monday.

After arriving in the country's capital, EAM Jaishankar also held a meeting with his Mongolian counterpart, Battsetseg Batmunkh, where both ministers reviewed the progress in India-Mongolia cooperation in several key sectors.

"Delighted to meet FM Battsetseg Batmunkh in Ulaanbaatar. Our discussions reflected the warmth, strength and promise of our Strategic Partnership. Reviewed the progress in our cooperation in development projects, capacity building, culture, education, security and multilateral fora,” EAM wrote on X.

They also spoke about opportunities in mining, clean energy and agri processing.

“As a third neighbour and a spiritual partner, India stands ready to advance its close and cordial ties with Mongolia," the EAM posted on X after the meeting.

Last year, the two countries jointly celebrated the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations and the 10th anniversary of the Strategic Partnership, and through the state visit of the President of Mongolia to India, new opportunities for cooperation were opened.

“Mongolia holds India in high regard as a spiritual neighbour and Strategic Partner. This visit holds significant importance in turning the agreements between the heads of state of the two countries into concrete actions and elevating the Strategic Partnership relations to a new level,” Batmunkh wrote on X.

According to Batmunch during the meeting, the significance of the oil refinery project, which has become a symbol of Mongolia-India cooperation, was highlighted, and gratitude was expressed to the Government and people of India.

agreements were also reached to collaborate on utilising new opportunities in transport and logistics, and developing air connectivity.

“We are confident that the direct flight on the Ulaanbaatar-Delhi route will provide a new impetus to people-to-people exchanges, tourism, and business cooperation,” noted Batmunkh.

They also expressed commitment to further strengthen cooperation within the framework of the United Nations and international organisations, and to work closely together in supporting peace and sustainable development.

“We are confident that the friendly relations and Strategic Partnership between Mongolia and India will continue to solidify and strengthen, delivering tangible benefits to the development and progress of the peoples of the two countries,” she added.

–IANS

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