EAM Jaishankar begins five-day visit to Ghana, Cote d'Ivoire and Ethiopia

New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar embarked on a five-day official visit to Ghana, Cote d'Ivoire and Ethiopia starting Tuesday, aimed at deepening India's bilateral partnership with the three African nations.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), during the visit from October 6 to 10, EAM will hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts and meet with the leadership of all three nations to review close bilateral ties of friendship and cooperation.

"Discussions will cover the whole gamut of bilateral ties across sectors, including trade and economic, development cooperation, capacity building, and people-to-people ties. He will also exchange perspectives on regional and global matters of mutual interest," the MEA stated

In Ethiopia's Addis Ababa, the External Affairs Minister will also chair the Regional Heads of Mission (HoMs) Conference.

"The visit of EAM is reflective of India's commitment to deepen its partnership with Africa, and will further India's solidarity with the Global South," the MEA mentioned.

During his transit in Addis Ababa, EAM Jaishankar met Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Secretary-General of the Commonwealth.

"Was so nice to see Secretary-General of the Commonwealth Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey during our transit in Addis Ababa," he posted on X.

Earlier, the External Affairs Minister met former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd in New Delhi, where the two leaders discussed global developments and the evolving situation in the Indo-Pacific.

In a post on X on Tuesday, EAM said, "A pleasure to meet up with former PM Dr Kevin Rudd in New Delhi yesterday. Exchanged perspectives on global developments and the Indo-Pacific."

On Monday, Ghana's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that EAM Jaishankar will pay an official visit to Ghana from October 6 to 7 at the invitation of Ghana's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

"Ghana looks forward to hosting His Excellency Dr S. Jaishankar on this historic visit, which will afford the two countries the opportunity to renew their inseparable bond of solidarity and shared values," the Ministry said in a Facebook post.

"During the visit, Ghana and India will hold discussions that will advance their relations in pharmaceutical development within the framework of President (John Dramani) Mahama's Accra Reset philosophy; deepening agricultural cooperation in mechanisation and value addition; support for President Mahama's industrialisation and job creation agenda; and expanding scholarships and IT partnerships," it added.

--IANS

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