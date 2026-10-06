EAM Jaishankar arrives in Ghana to advance comprehensive partnership

Accra, Oct 6 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar arrived in Ghana on Tuesday as India looks forward to productive engagements to advance a comprehensive partnership between New Delhi and Accra.

“Delighted to arrive in Accra, Ghana today. Appreciate the warm welcome by FM Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa. Look forward to productive engagements to advance our Comprehensive Partnership,” EAM Jaishankar stated on X.

On Monday, the Foreign Ministry of Ghana stated that EAM Jaishankar's visit will provide an opportunity for the two countries to renew their bond of solidarity and shared values.

“The Minister of External Affairs of India, His Excellency Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, will pay an Official visit to Ghana from 6th to 7th October 2026 at the invitation of Ghana's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa. Ghana looks forward to hosting His Excellency Dr. S. Jaishankar on this historic visit, which will afford the two countries the opportunity to renew their inseparable bond of solidarity and shared values,” the ministry stated.

“During the visit, Ghana and India will hold discussions that will advance their relations in pharmaceutical development within the framework of President (John Dramani) Mahama’s Accra Reset philosophy; deepening agricultural cooperation in mechanisation and value addition; support for President Mahama’s industrialisation and job creation agenda; and expanding scholarships and IT partnerships,” it added.

After Ghana, EAM Jaishankar will travel to Cote d’Ivoire and Ethiopia during his five-day official visit aimed at deepening India’s bilateral partnership with the three African nations.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), during the visit from October 6 to 10, EAM will hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts and meet with the leadership of all three nations to review close bilateral ties of friendship and cooperation.

"Discussions will cover the whole gamut of bilateral ties across sectors, including trade and economic, development cooperation, capacity building, and people-to-people ties. He will also exchange perspectives on regional and global matters of mutual interest," the MEA stated

In Ethiopia's Addis Ababa, the External Affairs Minister will also chair the Regional Heads of Mission (HoMs) Conference.

"The visit of EAM is reflective of India's commitment to deepen its partnership with Africa, and will further India's solidarity with the Global South," the MEA mentioned.

–IANS

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