EAM Jaishankar and US counterpart Rubio discuss advancing ties, regional developments (Ld)

Mumbai, Oct 20 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held a meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Mumbai on Tuesday, with discussions focusing on further advancing bilateral ties.

During the meeting, the two ministers exchanged views on regional developments. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and other officials were also present at the meeting.

"Pleased to meet US Marco Rubio in Mumbai today. We shared views on further advancement of our ties, focusing on trade, energy, technology, defence and people-to-people ties. Also exchanged views on regional developments," EAM Jaishankar stated on X after the meting.

Rubio said that he and EAM Jaishankar discussed energy security and defence cooperation.

"In Mumbai, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and I discussed energy security and defense cooperation while reaffirming the importance of advancing the U.S.-India strategic partnership," the US Secretary of State posted on X.

Earlier, EAM Jaishankar, Marco Rubio and UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a meeting in Mumbai, with discussions held on regional energy security and advancing shared economic priorities.

"It was great to meet with Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss regional energy security and advance our shared economic priorities," Rubio stated on X after the meeting.

Following the meeting, Ambassador Gor also took to X and wrote: "The US, India, and UAE have real opportunities to advance cooperation on energy, trade, technology, and regional connectivity. Marco Rubio, S Jaishankar, and UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Mumbai for a discussion on turning our close ties into concrete results!"

Earlier in the day, Marco Rubio arrived in Mumbai for an official visit to India. For his visit to Mumbai, Rubio is accompanied by his wife, Jeanette Rubio and US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) extended a warm welcome to Rubio as he arrived in Mumbai for his second visit to India, noting that it provides an opportunity to further advance cooperation across various pillars of the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

"Welcome to Mumbai, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, on your second visit to India! He was received by Shri Ashish Shelar, Minister of Culture, Electronics, IT and AI, Government of Maharashtra at the airport. The visit provides an opportunity to further advance cooperation across the various pillars of the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership," the MEA posted on X.

After concluding his engagements in Mumbai, Rubio will travel to Gujarat's Jamnagar for talks that will include "enhanced energy cooperation", the US State Department said.

--IANS

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