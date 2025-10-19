October 19, 2025 6:00 PM हिंदी

Dua Lipa's fiance Callum Turner shares wedding update

Los Angeles, Oct 19 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Dua Lipa, who is known for hits like ‘Dance the Night Away’ and ‘Levitating’ and others, has an update of her wedding plans.

The singer’s fiance Callum Turner has shared update, as the two are set to tie the knot but their wedding date is yet to be decided, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

The pair have been together since early 2024 and Callum has now revealed a major rule that keeps them together. Dua is currently halfway through the US leg of her tour which means she doesn't get to see her partner too much.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, the couple are used to this and make sure that they set aside time to be together. Even if it's just two days, they do their best to make it happen.

Callum spoke to The Times about their upcoming wedding and how they stay strong as a couple. He explained that they have been doing a lot of wedding planning through Facetime due to often being on opposite sides of the world.

He said, "Well FaceTime is a wonderful thing. And the other rule is that it’s never not worth it — that’s our slogan. If you can go for two days, just f****** go. And if you’re tired, it doesn’t matter because you’re going to have a nice time and have a nice memory”.

The actor then went on to say that he will always make the effort to see Dua, even if it's just for 48 hours. He shared, "I just flew to Boston for two days and I was exhausted but we had a really nice time. We went to an incredible restaurant, Neptune or something, I always forget the name of places”.

Dua, 30, first sparked engagement rumours last Christmas when she was spotted wearing a dazzling diamond ring in a festive photo on Instagram.

