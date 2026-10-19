Dragon Fruit farming takes root in J&K's Samba, inspires farmers to diversify crops

Samba (J&K), Oct 19 (IANS) Farmers in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district are increasingly moving beyond traditional agriculture by embracing cash crops and horticulture to improve their earnings.

Baldev Raj, a farmer from the Vijaypur area, has emerged as an example of this shift, earning a substantial income through the cultivation of dragon fruit and strawberries. His success has encouraged other farmers in the region to explore dragon fruit cultivation as an alternative source of income.

Baldev Raj has taken significant steps towards promoting dragon fruit farming in Jammu and Kashmir, an initiative for which he has also been honoured by the Lt Governor.

For several years, he has been cultivating dragon fruit and strawberries alongside traditional crops. His experience and success have attracted the attention of farmers in neighbouring areas, many of whom are now showing an interest in growing dragon fruit themselves.

Farmers from the locality regularly visit Baldev Raj's fields to understand the methods involved in dragon fruit cultivation and acquire the technical knowledge required to grow the crop successfully.

He also encourages fellow farmers to take up the cultivation of alternative crops by sharing his experience and explaining the techniques involved.

Speaking to IANS, Baldev Raj said: "I hope to help farmers improve their earnings and create additional sources of income. I believe that farmers should not remain limited to traditional agricultural practices but should also explore other crops with the potential to increase their income."

He said he receives considerable support from the Department of Horticulture, which provides assistance and guidance whenever required.

"Whenever any challenges arise, the department's team visits the fields to provide guidance. I am also taking advantage of various government schemes introduced for the benefit of the farming community," he said.

Expressing gratitude to the government, Baldev Raj said such initiatives have been helpful in supporting farmers and encouraging them to explore new opportunities in agriculture.

Another farmer, Ramesh Lal, said he, too, has been cultivating dragon fruit for several years and was encouraged to take up the crop after witnessing Baldev Raj's success.

"I have been cultivating dragon fruit and strawberries for 4-5 years now. I saw Baldev Raj's yield and was encouraged to do this. There is a lot of profit in this. Initially, I planted only a few saplings, but I have gradually expanded the cultivation. Financial assistance is also provided by the government, which helps farmers further develop this type of cultivation," Lal told IANS.

Chief Horticulture Officer Anil Gorkha also highlighted how the growing success of dragon fruit cultivation in the district has encouraged more farmers to consider the crop.

Speaking to IANS, Gorkha said, "While farmers were initially informed about dragon fruit cultivation, they did not show much interest at the time. Later, after witnessing a successful yield of this crop on Baldev Raj's farm, other farmers began to get involved as well."

He expressed confidence that the number of farmers taking up dragon fruit cultivation in Samba district would increase in the coming years.

"New schemes have been introduced to provide subsidies to farmers, which will prove beneficial for them. Dragon fruit cultivation is opening up new possibilities for agricultural diversification in Samba district. It provides farmers with an opportunity to earn additional income alongside traditional farming and explore new prospects within the horticulture sector," he added.

With technical guidance from the Department of Horticulture and government assistance, the crop is gaining attention as a potential avenue for improving farm incomes in the region.

--IANS

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