July 23, 2025 8:59 PM हिंदी

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories' net profit slumps 11 pc to Rs 14,09 crore sequentially in Q1

Dr. Reddy's Labs Q1 net profit slumps 11 pc to Rs 14,09 crore sequentially

Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) Dr. Reddy's Laboratories' net profit stood at Rs 1,409.6 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal (Q1 FY26), down 11 per cent sequentially, the company said in an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The company had reported a consolidated profit of Rs 1,587.3 crore in the preceding quarter (Q4 FY25).

However, the profit of the Hyderabad-based firm saw a marginal jump of over a per cent on year-on-year (YoY) from Rs 1,392 crore in the same quarter a year ago, according to the filing.

Meanwhile, Dr. Reddy's Labs revenue stood at Rs 8,545.2 crore in the quarter under review, up around Rs 40 crore sequentially from Rs 8,506 crore, and Rs 872.5 crore year-on-year (YoY) from Rs 7,672.7 crore.

The pharmaceutical company saw a jump of Rs 153 crore in its total operating expenses this quarter QoQ, leading to a decline in its net profit.

The company reported total operating expenses of Rs 3,115.2 crore in Q1 FY26 against Rs 2,961.6 crore in Q4 FY25.

"We delivered double-digit growth this quarter over the same period last year, reflecting our strength in branded markets and positive momentum in the Nicotine Replacement Therapy portfolio. The pricing pressure on Lenalidomide is expected to intensify in the U.S. generics market," said GV Prasad, Co-Chairman and MD.

"We remain focused on strengthening our base business by delivery of our pipeline assets, improving overall productivity and business development," Prasad added.

Meanwhile, the company has expanded partnership with Alvotech to co-develop, manufacture and co-commercialise pembrolizumab, a biosimilar candidate, this quarter, as per the filing.

It has also launched Sensimune in India, an immunotherapy product for house dust mite-induced allergies.

The shares of the company closed in positive territory on Wednesday. The stock settled at Rs 1,248.0, up 0.65 per cent.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories is a global pharmaceutical company headquartered in Hyderabad.

--IANS

aps/na

