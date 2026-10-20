October 20, 2026 12:17 PM हिंदी

Dr Priti Adani extends Vijayadashami greetings, calls for collective well-being

Dr Priti Adani extends Vijayadashami greetings, calls for collective well-being

New Delhi, Oct 20 (IANS) On the occasion of Vijayadashami, Dr Priti Adani -- Chancellor of the university and Chairperson of the Adani Foundation -- on Tuesday extended greetings and called for collective well-being.

"May the celebrations of Vijayadashami inspire us to conquer our inner limitations and work towards a collective future of well-being, prosperity and harmony. #HappyDussehra," she said in a post on X.

Earlier in October, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani visited Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur (SRMD) in south Gujarat during Navratri and sought blessings from spiritual leader Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji.

During the visit, Gautam Adani said Navratri offers an opportunity for reflection on the values that guide one's life and work.

"I seek the blessings of Maa Durga this Navratri and reflect on the values that guide my life. My visit to Shrimad Rajchandra Ashram reinforces a thought I have always held close: Seva Hi Saadhana Hai. I pray for the humility to serve and the strength to make a difference in the lives of others," he said.

In a post on X, Gautam Adani said he and Dr Priti Adani spent warm moments with Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji at Shrimad Rajchandra Ashram in Dharampur and received his blessings.

He described performing charan pakshal at the world's tallest idol of Shrimad Rajchandraji as a deeply moving and spiritually enriching experience.

"Priti and I spent warm moments with Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji at Shrimad Rajchandra Ashram, Dharampur, and received His blessings. Performing charan pakshal at the world's tallest idol of Shrimad Rajchandraji was deeply moving," the Adani Group Chairman stated.

The Adani family attended a satsang at Raj Sabhagruha, the Mission's meditation and spiritual discourse centre.

Gautam Adani also interacted with students and young professionals associated with the Mission who are involved in various social initiatives.

As part of the visit, Dr Priti Adani toured the Shrimad Rajchandra Sarvamangal Centre of Excellence for Women and interacted with tribal women participating in skill development, entrepreneurship and livelihood programmes.

--IANS

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