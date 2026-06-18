June 18, 2026 11:31 PM हिंदी

'Dosti Amar Rahe': French President Macron's special message for PM Modi in Hindi wins hearts

'Dosti Amar Rahe': French President Macron's special message for PM Modi in Hindi wins hearts

Paris, June 18 (IANS) Showcasing the deep rooted relationship between India and France, also his personal bond with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday recorded a special farewell video message in Hindi for the Indian leader as he was wrapping up another fruitful trip to France.

"Dear friend Narendra, I am very happy that you are in Nice, Evian, or Paris. I am very happy to welcome you here. The friendship between India and France is immortal," Macron said in Hindi.

He then switched to English and reflected on his friendship with PM Modi.

"I hope it was correct, but my dear Narendra, dear Prime Minister, I wanted to thank you so much for your friendship... France loves you... I am so happy you are here with so many friends before going back to Delhi. I will come to visit you next February, but you are my true friend... We love you. Take care," the French President concluded.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi and Macron participated in VivaTech 2026 in Paris, Europe’s largest technology and start-up event.

Addressing the gathering of tech-entrepreneurs, start-ups, investors and business leaders, Prime Minister Modi highlighted India’s vision for a human-centric AI and frontier technologies, and the growing expanse of India–France cooperation in emerging technologies.

He noted that technology had enabled transformative changes in India, from digital payments, AI enabled agricultural progress to cutting-edge space applications.

Following the keynote address, Prime Minister Modi and President Macron also interacted with Indian start-ups and innovators displaying frontier technologies and practical solutions for industry, healthcare, sustainability, and mobility.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri noted that the relationship with France remains India's "strongest bilateral relationship" at global scale with collaboration in several significant sectors like space, defence, etc.

--IANS

/as

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