Donal Bisht reacts to repeated social media confusion with US President Donald Trump

Mumbai Jan 13 (IANS) Actress Donal Bisht recently took to social media to address a rather unusual yet recurring situation she has been experiencing online, directly connected to US President Donald Trump.

Owing to the similarity between her name and that of Donald Trump, the actress often finds herself being mistakenly tagged in political discussions and global news related to him on social media.

In a candid and humorous post on her social media account, Donal shared her thoughts on the constant confusion, expressing both amusement and disbelief at how frequently this mix-up occurs.

She pointed out how simply having the name “Donal” has unexpectedly connected her to world politics in the digital space, whereas she is not even closely related to politics.

Sharing her exact thoughts, Donal wrote on social media, “Ahem ahem! I’m supposed to be tagged in political stuffs happening around the world?? Just because my name is Donal! It’s been happening with me quite a lot!! I’m sure by mistake… or deliberately, I do not know.”

She added, “Anyways, I keep getting many world news like this just because I’m tagged in many. Dear guys, I wish I meet ‘Gerald Donald Trump’ someday and tell him all this! What’s all happening with me! Well… the world is amusing! My parents would not even vaguely know, even in their dreams, before naming me ‘Donal’, that there will be a US President by my name in future! Haha. I can only say God is kind! I wish he does a great job always! And I hope everybody is happy, safe & sound!”

The actress was also in news recently after she met with a major accident in Mumbai.

Opening up on it, she has revealed to IANS how the experience left her in a state of shock for a long time.Donal said, “I met with a car accident on the Western Express Highway. My driver tried to save and pull away, but due to the hit, the car and truck somehow got stuck together and dragged us 100 meters on the highway. It all happened in a fraction of a second, and finally it came off when the truck driver stepped on the brake and we got saved.”

She revealed that the incident left her visibly shaken. “I was in a state of shock for a long time and thanked God that my driver and I were safe” she shared.

Donal added, “I am just glad that I was safe and was able to deliver on my commitments. As they say, the show must go on, as if nothing happened. But when the work ended and I had some time to myself, I realised how crazy it all was. One thing I learned about life is that it goes on, no matter what, and you just have to put on a smile and keep going.”

The actress also revealed that the accident took place on 19th December when she was on her way to work. She met with a serious car accident on the Western Express Highway.

–IANS

rd/