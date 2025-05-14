May 14, 2025 10:10 PM हिंदी

Domino’s Pizza India operator Jubilant FoodWorks' Q4 net profit drops 77 pc

Mumbai, May 14 (IANS) Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd, the operator of Domino’s Pizza in India, on Wednesday reported a sharp 76.86 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit for the January-March quarter (Q4) of FY25.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 48 crore in Q4, compared to Rs 207.5 crore during the same period last fiscal, as per its stock exchange filing.

This steep decline in profits came despite a robust 33.6 per cent rise in revenue from operations, which climbed to Rs 2,103 crore from Rs 1,574 crore in Q4 FY24.

The growth was driven by strong demand in the quick-service restaurant (QSR) segment, new store openings, and innovative menu offerings.

However, the company’s total expenses surged by 32.31 per cent to Rs 2,044.9 crore in the fourth quarter, up from Rs 1,545.4 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 24.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 389 crore from Rs 312 crore.

However, EBITDA margin declined slightly to 18.5 per cent, compared to 19.8 per cent a year ago, according to its filing.

Domino’s, the company’s flagship brand, recorded an 18.8 per cent growth in revenue, supported by a 24.6 per cent increase in order volumes.

Jubilant FoodWorks added 52 new Domino’s outlets and entered nine new cities, bringing its network to 2,179 stores across 475 cities.

Its loyalty programme also continued to grow, reaching 33.7 million members.

The company’s board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.2 per equity share for FY25, subject to shareholder approval in the upcoming AGM.

“If approved, the dividend will be paid within 30 days of the meeting,” the company stated in its filing.

On the market front, shares of Jubilant FoodWorks closed 1.26 per cent lower at Rs 692.85 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday.

