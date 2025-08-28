August 28, 2025 4:41 PM हिंदी

‘Does it mean other Indian players can also go to play in other leagues?’ asks Chopra on Ashwin’s IPL retirement

‘Does it mean other Indian players can also go to play in other leagues?’ asks Chopra on Ashwin’s IPL retirement

New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) Former India opener Aakash Chopra has raised questions about the broader implications of Ravichandran Ashwin’s retirement from the Indian Premier League, asking whether the move made by him could pave the way for other Indian cricketers to participate in overseas T20 leagues.

On Wednesday, Ashwin announced that he has ended his IPL career and he would be exploring playing in franchise T20 leagues. Soon after, reports emerged from England that Ashwin might be part of The Hundred competition next year.

“Ravichandran Ashwin has said goodbye to the IPL as well, and he is now saying that he will go play the different leagues across the globe. He is charting a new course. His IPL career has been terrific, but all good stories come to an end, and his story ends here. Does it mean other Indian players can also go to play in other leagues?”

“Wherever he puts his name, he is going to get picked, and he will do very well. Indian players aren’t allowed to play in the other leagues to save the novelty of the IPL. If you have to go and play elsewhere, you have to retire not just from international cricket, but also from the IPL, and that’s a slightly big caveat. You can go and play somewhere else only if you say tata bye-bye to IPL money,” said Chopra on his YouTube channel on Thursday.

Ashwin ended his IPL career as the league’s fifth-highest wicket-taker with 187 scalps in 221 games coming at an economy rate of 7.2. Ashwin began and ended his IPL career with five-time champions and his home city based franchise, Chennai Super Kings.

Ashwin also played for now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant, Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals and captained Kings XI Punjab (now known as Punjab Kings) in the IPL. He also amassed 833 runs with the bat in the IPL at a strike rate of 118, including hitting a fifty.

Before Ashwin, wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik had retired from the IPL after 2024 season and played in SA20 for Paarl Royals. Chopra also felt Ashwin is writing a different story and that his glorious IPL career should be lauded.

“There are very few players like that. Ravichandran Ashwin is doing something incredibly different. He is writing a different story as he is leaving despite having a Rs 9.75 crore IPL contract. Everyone cannot do that.”

“If someone is bought for less money, no one buys him outside either. If someone is getting good money here, why would he leave? Ashwin is charting a new course, and currently too many Indian players will not be a part of this course with him. Let’s celebrate Ravichandran Ashwin. He has done incredible things with a clean action in a tough format for finger spinners. Constantly outthinking the batter - it seems like he hasn’t bowled two similar balls,” he concluded.

--IANS

nr/ab

LATEST NEWS

11 years of PM Jan Dhan: Nagpur beneficiaries of PM Jan Dhan count benefits like zero balance, thank govt

11 years of PM Jan Dhan: Nagpur beneficiaries count benefits like zero balance; thank govt

BSE to introduce pre-market trading in index and stock F&O from Dec 8

BSE to introduce pre-market trading in index and stock F&O from Dec 8

Karishma Tanna to husband Varun Bangera: With you, even the toughest days feel easier

Karishma Tanna to husband Varun Bangera: With you, even the toughest days feel easier

Kajol treats with some happy baby pics including Baby Tanuja

Kajol treats with some happy baby pics including Baby Tanuja

Indian equity indices decline sharply as US tariff comes into effect

Indian equity indices decline sharply over US tariff concerns

Diamond polishing exports up 18 pc YoY in July: Report

Diamond polishing exports up 18 pc YoY in July: Report

Pro Kabaddi League season 12 kicks off in Vizag on National Sports Day (Credit: PKL)

Pro Kabaddi League season 12 kicks off in Vizag on National Sports Day

Eshan Masih & Zainab Dipannita Patra showcase raw energy in Sanjay Bedia’s ‘Aashiq Pushteni’ track

Eshan Masih & Zainab Dipannita Patra showcase raw energy in Sanjay Bedia’s ‘Aashiq Pushteni’ track

FM Sitharaman assures exporters of govt support as US tariff hike kicks in

FM Sitharaman assures exporters of govt support as US tariff hike kicks in

BSF–BGB border talks end in Dhaka with pledge to ensure peace along 4,096 km-long frontier (File image)

BSF–BGB border talks end in Dhaka with pledge to ensure peace along 4,096 km-long frontier