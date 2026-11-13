Does Bangladesh need it? Sheikh Hasina questions Dhaka's fighter jet deal with China (IANS Exclusive)

New Delhi, Nov 13 (IANS) Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina called for greater scrutiny of Dhaka’s reported deal for J-10CE fighter aircraft with China, stressing that military modernisation must take into account the country's economic constraints, actual defence requirements and regional balance.

In a rare audio interview with IANS, Hasina raised questions about the need for the proposed defence equipment, affordability and the transparency of the procurement process and whether the wider regional implications had been adequately assessed.

When asked whether Bangladesh's strengthening defence ties with China, including a reported deal for J-10CE fighter aircraft, Hasina said, “Bangladesh has every right to modernise its armed forces. I have always supported that. During our government, we also invested in defence modernisation and maintained cooperation with different countries, including China. But we have to ask some practical questions. Does Bangladesh need the equipment? Can the country afford it? Was the decision taken transparently, and have the wider regional implications been considered?"

“Bangladesh is already facing serious economic difficulties. Any major defence purchase must therefore be carefully examined. There is also the question of regional balance,” she added.

Hasina further underscored the importance of maintaining balanced relations with major global powers, stressing that Bangladesh's foreign policy should be guided by its national interests and that the country should not become a battleground for geopolitical rivalries.

“India is our closest neighbour. China is an important defence and development partner. We also have important relations with the United States, Japan, the Middle East, the Gulf countries and African nations. During our government, we maintained cooperation with all of them. We never believed that friendship with one country required hostility towards another. Bangladesh should pursue its own national interests, but it should never allow itself to become a battleground for competition between larger powers. That has always been my position,” the former PM mentioned.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Hasina further expressed concern over Bangladesh’s deteriorating economic situation, contrasting the current economic challenges with the rapid growth and development achieved during her tenure.

“Look, I wish I could say that things are getting better. Unfortunately, the situation in Bangladesh is getting worse with each passing day, in almost every aspect of people's lives. Just compare the economic situation. During our time, Bangladesh became one of the fastest-growing economies in South Asia. We reduced poverty, expanded electricity and healthcare, and built the infrastructure needed for long-term development. Now, the IMF is projecting growth of only 3.2 per cent for the current fiscal year. The banking sector is facing serious difficulties, and businesses are struggling to survive,” she told IANS.

--IANS

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