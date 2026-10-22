'Deeply disturbed': Asian American group condemn Illinois temple mass-shooting plot

Washington, Oct 22 (IANS) Leaders of the Democratic National Committee’s Asian American and interfaith groups condemned the mass-shooting plot targeting a Hindu temple in Illinois.

In a joint message to their members on Wednesday (local time), the leaders expressed solidarity with Hindu and South Asian Americans following the alleged plot in Aurora.

“We are deeply disturbed by this planned attack, as we know you are. This is not just a threat to one temple or one community -- it is an attack on religious freedom, racial equality, and the fundamental right of every American to live and worship without fear.”

The message was signed by Bel Leong-Hong, chair of the DNC’s Asian American and Pacific Islander Caucus, and Indira Duggirala, Johnnie Roebuck, Reem Subei and Cindy Bass, co-chairs of its Interfaith Council.

Circulated on Wednesday, the statement responded to the previously reported alleged plot. It did not announce a new threat, arrest or development in the criminal investigation.

“We stand in solidarity with Hindu and South Asian American communities in Illinois and across the country,” the leaders said.

They linked their appeal to the observance of Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra, which celebrates the triumph of good over evil.

“And as we observe Vijayadashami (Dussehra), a Hindu holiday which celebrates the triumph of good over evil, let us come together as a community to recommit to combatting hateful rhetoric, xenophobia, white supremacy, and prejudice in all its forms.”

The statement also carried an explicit electoral appeal. Addressing caucus and council members ahead of Election Day, the Democratic leaders urged them to support candidates committed to protecting Americans’ rights and safety.

“As we approach Election Day, we must remain steadfast in our caucus and council’s hard work to elect leaders who reject hate and defend the rights of every American,” they said.

“We deserve leadership that preserves our safety and security and defends our constitutional freedoms.”

The leaders said the freedom to enter a place of worship without fear should extend across religious communities.

“If we live by these values, we can ensure that no family lives in fear of entering a temple, mosque, synagogue, church, gurdwara, or any sacred place of worship.”

They concluded by urging members to translate their solidarity into action. The statement did not propose specific legislation, funding for religious-site security or changes to law-enforcement policy.

The alleged plot has also prompted congressional demands for a federal investigation. In an October 20 announcement, Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi said he had led 105 members of Congress in urging FBI Director Kash Patel to investigate the attempted mass shooting at the Sri Venkateswara Swami (Balaji) Hindu temple in Aurora as a potential federal hate crime.

That congressional appeal included the entire Illinois House Democratic delegation, every Indian-American member of Congress and Senators Dick Durbin, Tammy Duckworth, Andy Kim and Chris Van Hollen, according to Krishnamoorthi’s office.

The lawmakers’ request sought a federal hate-crime investigation; it did not constitute a finding that such an offence had been established.

--IANS

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