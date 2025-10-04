Divyanka Tripathi open up on being "brand conscious"

Mumbai Oct 4 (IANS) Television superstar Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, who has been one of the most popular faces on Indian television, recently shared her views on fashion and brands in an exclusive conversation with IANS.

When asked whether she considers herself brand-conscious, Divyanka was clear with her reply, 'No, I am not much of a brand-conscious person.' I prefer to take things that I like, irrespective of their brand. If it appeals to me, that's more important. Whatever suits me and whatever I like is what I go for, irrespective of the label," she said.

Speaking further about what fashion means to her, Divyanka, while stressing comfort over labels, told IANS, 'Fashion, to me, is anything that is comfortable.' Yes, it should be appealing to the eyes, but most importantly, it should be comfortable for me. Anything that is comfortable yet appealing is fashion, be it simple or extravagant," the actress explained.

Often seen in elegant Indian wear at public appearances, Divyanka has built an image of someone who blends traditional style with contemporary choices. On the career front, Divyanka has been a part of several successful television shows.

She rose to fame with the short "Banoo Mein Teri Dulhan" and later became one of the most beloved characters on Indian television with her role as Dr. Ishita Bhalla in "Yeh Hai Mohabatein. Fondly called Ishima by her fans, her on-screen camaraderie with little Ruhi, played by Ruhanika Dhawan, struck an emotional chord with the audiences and became one of the highlights of the show.

In her personal life, Divyanka married actor Vivek Dahiya in 2016. Since then, the couple have been admired for giving fans major fitness and travel goals through their social media posts. Whether it is exploring new destinations or sharing glimpses of their workout sessions, the couple continues to remain one of television's most loved pairs.

--IANS

rd/