July 30, 2025 12:41 PM हिंदी

‘Divya Prem’ actor Suraj Pratap Singh observes fasts on Sawan Somvar: I’m a devoted Shiv bhakt

‘Divya Prem’ actor Suraj Pratap Singh observes fasts on Savan Somvar: I’m a devoted Shiv bhakt

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) Actor Suraj Pratap Singh, who plays the role of Prem in ‘Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Kahani’, says he is a devoted lord Shiva bhakt and revealed that he along with his mother observe fasts on every Sawan Somvar.

Sharing his thoughts, Suraj says, “I’m a devoted Shiv bhakt, and the month of Shravan holds a very special place in my heart. I follow it with complete dedication and a deep spiritual connection. It’s such an auspicious time.”

“Everywhere you go, you can feel the divine energy through the ongoing pujas and chants. At home, my mother and I both observe fasts on every Shravan Somvar.”

He tagged it as a “beautiful tradition that brings us closer to Bholenath and to each other.”

The actor said that these days, because of his tight shooting schedule for Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Kahani, he doesn’t always get the chance to visit the Shiv temple every Monday.

“But whenever I do find time, I make sure to go. The best part is that there’s a Shiv mandir right on our set. So even if I can’t step out, I still get to offer my prayers. For me, Shravan is not just the beginning of all major festivals. It’s a time to pause, reflect, and reconnect with Lord Shiva from the heart,” he added.

“Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Kahani” tells the story of Divya, a girl from Ujjain whose life takes a magical turn after meeting Prem. The show blends love, mystery, and secrets from the past, as it unravels a gripping fight between good and evil.

The show, which airs on Sun Neo, stars Megha Ray, Suraj Pratap Singh, and Kavita Banerjee.

Suraj is known for his work in projects such as Benaam Rishta and Tujhe Pana Chahta Hoon: Utkarsh Saxena.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Sayani Gupta on ‘Dear Men’: It wasn’t easy, but felt necessary

Sayani Gupta on ‘Dear Men’: It wasn’t easy, but felt necessary

Dolly Chawla shares how her role in ‘Tumm Se Tumm Tak’ is a departure from real life

Dolly Chawla shares how her role in ‘Tumm Se Tumm Tak’ is a departure from real life

Sidharth Malhotra on ‘Pardesiya’: It’s been one of my personal favourite love songs to shoot

Sidharth Malhotra on ‘Pardesiya’: It’s been one of my personal favourite love songs to shoot

Raj Kundra shares how wearing a turban for 'Mehar' deepened his bond with Sikh tradition

Raj Kundra shares how wearing a turban for 'Mehar' deepened his bond with Sikh tradition

Vaibhav Raj Gupta on playing cop Vikram Singh: Getting selected for the role was a moment of pride

Vaibhav Raj Gupta on playing cop Vikram Singh: Getting selected for the role was a moment of pride

India smartphone market rises 8 pc in April-June, iPhone 16 most-shipped device

India smartphone market rises 8 pc in April-June amid robust macroeconomic environment

Twinkle Khanna calls out her pet dog’s unimpressed attitude in playful post

Twinkle Khanna calls out her pet dog’s unimpressed attitude in playful post

Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Param Sundari’ to now release on August 29

Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Param Sundari’ to now release on August 29

Bangladesh: Differences on fundamental reforms emerge as political parties oppose July Charter draft

Bangladesh: Differences on fundamental reforms emerge as political parties oppose July Charter draft

Priyamvada Kant on Gharwali Pedwali: Supernatural comedy genre is rarely explored on Indian TV

Priyamvada Kant on Gharwali Pedwali: Supernatural comedy genre is rarely explored on Indian TV