Divya Dutta reflects on how Dharmendra has a special place in her life

Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) As the entire nation prays for the speedy recovery of veteran actor Dharmendra, actress Divya Dutta reflected on the bond created by the legend through his cinema.

Divya shared that both he and Dharmendra come from the same hometown, Sahnewal, making the 'He-Man' of Bollywood an integral part of her life.

Divya revealed that, as she is stuck in the Mumbai traffic, listening to a Dharmendra song, she reflected on how the veteran actor has created a special place in the lives of every movie lover, including her.

She penned on the photo-sharing app, "T spirit of mumbai.the buzzing city. "Traffic jam, n rushing vehicles one side and the closed road on the other side?? youngsters playing badminton..a mother embracing her son..And me?? A bit overwhelmed with my thoughts..@aapkadharam song playing on radio..he and i are from the same town in punjab..sahnewal.a bond his movies and he created..he s woven in our lives..our childhood (sic)."

Wishing Dharmendra a speedy recovery, she added, "the HeMan.get well soon Dharamji.you are precious."

While false news was doing rounds that the veteran actor has passed away, the team of Sunny Deol cleared the air, saying that the veteran actor is under recovery and responding well to the treatment.

As IANS got in touch with Sunny Deol’s team, they shared, “Sir is recovering and responding to treatment. Let’s all pray for his good health and long life.”

Sunny Deol's team has been sharing constant health updates for Dharmendra.

Previously, the team issued a clarification stating that Dharmendra continues to remain stable.

Asking everyone to refrain from spreading false information the team had shared a statement saying, “Mr. Dharmendra is stable and under observation. Further comments and updates will be shared as available. Kindly don’t indulge in spreading false rumours regarding his health. Request everyone to pray for his speedy recovery and respect the family’s right to privacy.”

