Divya Dutta recalls ‘No vanity, no staff’ on sets of Stanley Ka Dabba, says her script was a 5th std English textbook

Mumbai, Feb 18 (IANS) Actress Divya Dutta on Wednesday recalled how there was “no vanity, no staff” on the sets of the hit movie Stanley Ka Dabba, and that her script was simply a Class 5 English textbook. She further called the film one of the projects closest to her heart.

Taking to her social media account, Divya reminisced about the making of the 2011 kids’ film and the fun atmosphere on set. She revealed that for her character Rosy Miss, the script was a mere 5th standard English textbook, and said that a lot of the film’s magic unfolded naturally in the classroom setting.

She captioned the post as, “A film so close to my heart…where my maverick director @amoleguptacinema, offered me #Stanleykadabba while we were standing together in an overcrowded theatre seeing the end credits ofa childrens film. What followed was an amazing journey, with the most raw n rockstar coactors..the 10 year old kids…and the magical #partho who played stanley.i didnt know what these kids would throw at me, i just had to react!!”

She added, “The script was the 5 th std english textbook fr Rosy miss.the rest was magic created on the set..the tiffins were shared amongst all.of us in the classroom..no vanity.no staff..just amazing quality time ..with everyone..and yes the handsome @vidhyutjammwal opp me!! I remember i watched this film with my dear @sonunigam and the audience stood up for a standing ovation when the film ended..

So proud i belonged to it..#throwback.#memories. (sic)”

Talking about the movie, directed by Amole Gupte, Stanley Ka Dabba also starred Partho Gupte and Vidyut Jammwal in pivotal roles. The film revolved around a schoolboy who never brings a lunchbox, and the story that unfolds ahead.

Talking about Divya Dutta, the actress has been part of the Indian film industry for over three decades. She has proven her acting prowess with powerful performances in films such as Veer-Zaara, Delhi-6, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Chaava and others.

