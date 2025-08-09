Divya Dutta: I was someone who was very marriage-oriented

Mumbai, Aug 9 (IANS) Actress Divya Dutta has talked about how her path to a single life unfolded organically and said that it's better to live a peaceful, self-focused life than to be in a toxic relationship.

Asked if there was a moment when she consciously chose the path to singlehood, or did it unfold naturally with her evolving priorities in life, Divya Dutta told IANS: “Absolutely.. It just happened organically over time.”

The actress said that she initially did envision a traditional, movie-like marriage but realised that a demanding career requires a very understanding and secure partner.

“I was someone who was very marriage-oriented. I was totally into all the films that I had grown up on—the Yashji films, Karan Johar films—where, you know, you do all those rituals and you feel nice, happy, married.”

“But you do realize that it's very important in a profession which is very demanding that you have a partner who kind of understands the complexities of being in a profession like this, has to be very secure in his own skin, and has to be a very, very sensitive and understanding partner. So, sometimes you find it, sometimes you don't.”

Divya feels it’s better to have a beautiful life alone than being in a “toxic relationship.”

“And I feel, rather than being in a toxic relationship, it is better that you live a beautiful life with yourself at peace, concentrating on where the focus needs to be.”

“And of course, I mean, I do realize I come with a very strong image, and even now, if somebody approaches me, they are a little enamored before they become, you know, comfortable. But I think I like it this way, that I live my life on my terms. And it is very apparent to everyone," she said.

The actress’ latest is “Mayasabha: The Rise of the Titans,” a political drama web series directed by Deva Katta and Kiran Jay Kumar.

It stars Aadhi Pinisetty and Chaitanya Rao in the lead roles, with Divya, Sai Kumar, Srikanth Iyengar and Nassar. Set in the volatile political landscape of 1990s Andhra Pradesh, the series dramatises the evolving relationship between two prominent political figures—Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Y. S. Rajasekhar Reddy—portraying their journey from close friendship to political rivalry.

The show started streaming on Sony LIV from August 7.

