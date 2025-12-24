Disrespectful act: MEA on demolition of Hindu deity statue during Thai-Cambodia border clashes

New Delhi, Dec 24 (IANS) India on Wednesday expressed concerns over reports of demolition of a Hindu deity statue in an area affected by the ongoing border dispute between Thailand and Cambodia, asserting that such "disrespectful acts" hurt the sentiments of followers around the world.

The video of a Lord Vishnu statue, allegedly being demolished by Thai authorities, has gone viral on social media with the act being severely criticised, not just in India and southeast Asia but also all over the world.

Cambodian officials in Preah Vihear cited that the statue was built in 2014 and stood inside the An Ses area of Cambodian territory.

Reacting to media queries, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) acknowledged Wednesday evening that it is aware of reports on the demolition of a statue of a Hindu religious deity, built in recent times, and located in an area affected by the ongoing Thai-Cambodia border dispute.

"Hindu and Buddhist deities are deeply revered and worshipped by people across the region, as part of our shared civilizational heritage. Notwithstanding territorial claims, such disrespectful acts hurt the sentiments of followers around the world, and should not take place," said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

"We once again urge the two sides to return to dialogue and diplomacy, to resume peace and avoid any further loss of lives, and damage to property and heritage," he added.

Bangkok and Phnom Penh have engaged in military clashes along their land border for a third week, so far resulting in at least 80 deaths, after truce talks collapsed.

The two countries agreed at Monday's meeting of ASEAN's top diplomats to hold talks between their defence officials on resuming the ceasefire.

Both countries have clashed over their shared land border, a dispute that remains unresolved due to competing territorial claims dating back to the French colonial era.

--IANS

/as