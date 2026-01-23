January 23, 2026 6:37 PM हिंदी

'Dispute will escalate further': Maulana Razvi as SC allows both Basant Panchami worship, namaz at Bhojshala

Dispute will escalate further: Maulana Razvi as SC allows both Basant Panchami worship, namaz at Bhojshala complex

Bareilly, Jan 23 (IANS) With the Supreme Court allowing both Basant Panchami worship and Friday namaz to be held at the disputed Bhojshala Temple–Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, All India Muslim Jamaat National President Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi said that the decision would not resolve the issue and could instead escalate the dispute further.

Speaking to IANS, Maulana Razvi noted that the dispute over the Kamal Maula Mosque in Dhar has been ongoing for many years and is currently under judicial consideration.

"The Supreme Court has now ordered that puja can be performed until sunrise, after which namaz will be offered. However, the Court has not yet delivered a final verdict on ownership rights. The present order is only with regard to conducting religious activities such as puja and namaz," he said.

The cleric noted that the ownership case remains pending and a final decision is expected in due course.

"In my view, with this decision, the dispute will not be solved but may escalate further. However, I do not want such a situation to arise in the future. When different religious communities come into conflict, it creates tension, and there is a risk of disputes escalating," Razvi told IANS.

He appealed for calm and restraint, adding that all sides should ensure that peace and harmony are maintained and that no untoward incident takes place in the future.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, hearing an urgent plea filed by the Hindu Front for Justice (HFJ), which sought exclusive rights for Hindus to perform Saraswati Puja throughout the day on Basant Panchami on Friday, had laid down specific arrangements to enable both communities to perform their respective religious observances. The Bench, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M. Pancholi, ordered that namaz may be offered between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. at a separately demarcated space within the premises.

On the controversy involving Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati related to bathing in Prayagraj, Maulana Razvi said that the matter should now be laid to rest.

"The dispute that arose over the issue should be resolved, and Shankaracharya ji should also let go of his displeasure," he added.

--IANS

jk/vd

LATEST NEWS

Akshay Kumar teases Farah Khan over her ‘celebrity cooking vlogs’, says Sajid Khan has a ‘rich sister’

Akshay Kumar teases Farah Khan over her ‘celebrity cooking vlogs’, says Sajid Khan has a ‘rich sister’

China could conduct 'more aggressive' operations around Taiwan, think tank warns

China could conduct 'more aggressive' operations around Taiwan, think tank warns

Innovations led by women, tier-2, tier-3 cities redefining India’s growth narrative: Minister

Innovations led by women, tier-2, tier-3 cities redefining India’s growth narrative: Minister

Dharmendrasinh Jadeja was one of the star performers as Saurashtra thrash Punjab inside two days to stay alive in knockouts race in the Ranji Trophy season 2025-26 at the Niranjan Shah Stadium Ground C in Rajkot on Friday. Photo credit: SCA

Ranji Trophy: Saurashtra thrash Punjab inside two days to stay alive in knockouts race

Not a discussion, only a message: Bangladesh cricketers left In the dark over World Cup call

Not a discussion, only a message: Bangladesh cricketers left In the dark over World Cup call

Vehicle-to-vehicle communication on the way to reduce road accidents: Nitin Gadkari

Vehicle-to-vehicle communication on the way to reduce road accidents: Nitin Gadkari

AIIMS Delhi doctors remove 19.9 kg tumour from 42-year-old colon cancer patient

AIIMS Delhi doctors remove 19.9 kg tumour from 42-year-old colon cancer patient

PLI White Goods scheme: 5 selected firms to achieve Rs 8,337 crore in production, says govt

PLI White Goods scheme: 5 selected firms to achieve Rs 8,337 crore in production, says govt

PM Modi targets DMK at NDA rally near Chennai, calls for 'dual-engine' govt in TN

PM Modi targets DMK at NDA rally near Chennai, calls for 'dual-engine' govt in TN

India's forex reserves add $14.167 billion to top $700 billion

India's forex reserves add $14.167 billion to top $700 billion